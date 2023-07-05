Advertisement
July 5, 2023 / 10:19 AM

Climate Scientists: July 4 holiday was hottest ever for average global temperature

By A.L. Lee
Findings, released Wednesday by the Climate Change Institute, show the average worldwide temperature rose to a record 62.92 degrees on Tuesday. File photo by Vincent Jannink/EPA-EFE
Findings, released Wednesday by the Climate Change Institute, show the average worldwide temperature rose to a record 62.92 degrees on Tuesday. File photo by Vincent Jannink/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- Climate scientists at the University of Maine have recorded the hottest day ever for the world's average temperature, which eclipsed 62 degrees twice during the long July 4 holiday.

The Climate Change Institute's Climate Reanalyzer, which scientists have used since 1979 to analyze world temperatures, showed the average worldwide temperature rose to a record 62.92 degrees on Tuesday after a record had been set just a day earlier at 62.62 degrees on Monday.

"Monday, July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded on Planet Earth. A record that lasted until ... Tuesday, July 4," Bill McGuire, a climate professor at University College London, wrote on Twitter. "Totally unprecedented and terrifying."

The previous record for the average global temperature was 62.46 degrees in 2016, which remains the warmest year on record, researchers said.

While the average temperature seemed relatively balmy, extreme temperatures were still being felt worldwide, including in the United States, where tens of millions in Texas and other Southern states faced a sweltering heatwave in recent days.

Extreme heat advisories also remained in effect Wednesday across the Pacific Northwest and Southwest, with temperatures expected to reach "peak intensity," according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Meteorologists have warned that an El Nino event was likely to prolong extreme temperatures into the coming months, raising the potential for even more heat records.

The climate data comes as multiple nations continue to grapple with repeated environmental emergencies fueled by the climate crisis.

Efforts to curtail global warming have gained steam worldwide, with numerous climate summits and U.S. President Joe Biden laying out a national strategy to confront climate change, including billions of dollars in government investments to help the cause.

Latest Headlines

British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online
World News // 1 hour ago
British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online
July 5 (UPI) -- The industry body representing Britain's 47 train operating companies has launched a public consultation on "modernization" proposals involving closing ticket offices.
Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020
World News // 2 hours ago
Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020
July 5 (UPI) -- Several countries on Tuesday filed a joint application before the International Court of Justice to start proceedings against Iran in connection with the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020.
Scotland welcomes King Charles III for coronation celebration
World News // 2 hours ago
Scotland welcomes King Charles III for coronation celebration
July 5 (UPI) -- Edinburgh was set to mark the coronation of King Charles III on Wednesday with an afternoon of events including a service of thanksgiving, two processions, a 21-gun salute, and a jet flypast by the RAF.
At least 15 dead after heavy rains slam southwest China
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 15 dead after heavy rains slam southwest China
July 5 (UPI) -- Heavy rain in the southwest Chongqing municipality in China has left at least 15 dead and four others missing, authorities said on Wednesday.
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as occupied West Bank operation ends
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as occupied West Bank operation ends
July 5 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked two Hamas military targets in Gaza overnight Tuesday as the IDF was withdrawing its troops from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin following a two-day anti-terrorism operation.
Think tanks warn of existential threat as Britain's NHS marks 75th anniversary
World News // 4 hours ago
Think tanks warn of existential threat as Britain's NHS marks 75th anniversary
July 5 (UPI) -- Britain's NHS, which turned 75 years old Wednesday, may not make it to 100 due to years of "quick fixes" by politicians in place of proper policies and investment to fix everything from bed shortages to social care.
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
World News // 6 hours ago
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- North Korea's first reconnaissance satellite had "no military utility," the South Korean military concluded on Wednesday after analyzing the wreckage it recovered from a failed launch.
Taliban orders closure of beauty parlors in Afghanistan
World News // 16 hours ago
Taliban orders closure of beauty parlors in Afghanistan
July 4 (UPI) -- The Taliban ordered Tuesday all beauty parlors in Afghanistan to close by July 25 in another new restriction aimed at women's rights.
London police probing more COVID-19 lockdown parties by Tory politicians
World News // 17 hours ago
London police probing more COVID-19 lockdown parties by Tory politicians
July 4 (UPI) -- London police said Tuesday they are conducting a pair of investigations into alleged violations of strict COVID-19 lockdown rules in place during 2020, including a gathering hosted by a London mayoral candidate.
Controversial fundraiser for officer in French youth shooting soars past $1M
World News // 19 hours ago
Controversial fundraiser for officer in French youth shooting soars past $1M
July 4 (UPI) -- The U.S.-based fundraising site GoFundMe is refusing calls to take down a donation page set up by a conservative figure to support the family of the French police officer involved in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy.
