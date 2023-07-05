Advertisement
July 5, 2023 / 11:05 AM

EU Rule Of Law report finds systemic challenges remain in some member states

By Doug Cunningham
The 2023 EU Rule of Law report published Wednesday found systemic challenges remain in some member states while 65% of last year's recommendations for improvement have been addressed. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI
The 2023 EU Rule of Law report published Wednesday found systemic challenges remain in some member states while 65% of last year's recommendations for improvement have been addressed. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI

July 5 (UPI) -- The European Union's 2023 Rule of Law report published Wednesday found systemic concerns remain in some member states while 65% of last year's recommendations have been fully or partially addressed.

"With the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine continuing to rage on, the need to pro-actively defend and uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the EU and beyond is of vital priority," the Rule of Law report concluded. "The rule of law is essential to guarantee that EU citizens and businesses can fully enjoy their rights."

The report is designed to promote and safeguard the rule of law, taking the pulse on the rule of law situation in each member state to detect and prevent emerging challenges while supporting rule of law reforms.

It focuses on four main pillars of the rule of law -- national justice systems, anti-corruption frameworks, media pluralism and other institutional checks and balances.

"The rule of law stands alongside democracy and fundamental rights as founding values of the Union," the report's introduction said. "It is common to all Member States and a bedrock of the Union's identity. It is a core factor in Europe's political stability and economic prosperity. In recent years, these founding values have come under attack around the world, testing the resilience of the EU and its Member States."

The report found that member states have introduced measures aimed at improving efficiency and the quality of justice while at the same time, structural concerns remain about judicial independence in some states.

Finland, Denmark, Austria, Germany and Luxembourg got high marks, above 75% for perceived judicial independence. Poland and Croatia had very low perceived judicial independence below 30%.

RELATED European Parliament committees agree on legal definitions of rape, violence against women

"The rule of law and a rules-based international order are a key protection against the spread of authoritarian regimes and the violation of international law," the report said. Upholding the rule of law is therefore a crucial element of the EU's external action, alongside consolidating democratic structures and protecting human rights."

Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands scored highest on anti-corruption frameworks at 80% or above. Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary scored below 50% on the Corruption Perceptions Index.

The report cited the 2023 Eurobarometer survey on corruption that found 70% of Europeans believe that corruption is widespread in their country.

RELATED Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up

Using the Media Pluralism Monitor, the 2023 EU Rule of Law report found media pluralism to be at high risk in Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Slovenia and Malta. It was found to be at very high risk in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

"Undue political pressure and political influence on the media, notably from state authorities and ruling parties, undermines media independence and can thereby negatively impact the rule of law," the report said.

The report found that one problem undermining free and pluralistic media in the EU are strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPS). The suits are brought against journalists and rights defenders to harass them, according to the report.

"Effective safeguards are needed to prevent such harassment from silencing journalists and create a chilling effect on media freedom and freedom of expression," the report said.

The EU issued specific 2023 recommendations for each EU country to improve rule of law functioning.

New EU prosecution unit begins investigating Russian 'crimes of aggression'

