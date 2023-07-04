Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2023 / 2:21 PM

UN Human Rights Council: More than 71 million are internally displaced

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Madagascans walk amidst flooding from a tropical cyclone in the capital of Antananarivo on Jan. 23, 2022. Violence, disasters, climate change and human rights abuses have left more than 71 million internally displaced globally, the UN Human Rights Council reported Tuesday. File Photo by Henitsoa Rafalia/EPA-EFE
Madagascans walk amidst flooding from a tropical cyclone in the capital of Antananarivo on Jan. 23, 2022. Violence, disasters, climate change and human rights abuses have left more than 71 million internally displaced globally, the UN Human Rights Council reported Tuesday. File Photo by Henitsoa Rafalia/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Violence, disasters, climate change and human rights abuses have left more than 71 million displaced from their homes within their own countries, the United Nations Human Rights Council reported Tuesday.

The UN is holding a conference in Geneva where it is discussing the state of internally displaced people across the world and the continuing threat climate change poses.

Advertisement

Paula Gaviria, the special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, shared that more people are internally displaced than ever before.

"The numbers alone can never encapsulate the scale, magnitude, complexity, and enormous human suffering confronted by internally displaced persons," she said in the report.

RELATED U.N.: 110M displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses

"Displacement shatters lives for years and generations, creates severe hardship and suffering, breaks up families, cuts social and cultural ties, disrupts education and development, denies access to vital necessities, and exposes innocents to abhorrent human rights abuses," she said.

Gaviria, who was appointed in November, was mandated to identify methods for responding to the internal displacement crisis. She noted that progress has been made by establishing global policies, with 62 organizations in 27 countries participating in a database on laws and policies.

Advertisement

Yet the high number of displaced individuals indicates many states are still not appropriately addressing the crisis.

RELATED Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting

"Behind the numbers are lives and personal histories of individuals who have been uprooted from their homes and survived unimaginable human rights violations and abuses," Gaviria said.

She suggested the council should prioritize returning displaced people to their homes, supporting peace agreements and focusing on displacement caused by violence, conflict and climate change.

Her report came a day after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned at the same conference that climate change will continue to trigger further crises such as water shortages and global famine.

RELATED U.N.: Migrant deaths crossing the Mediterranean highest since 2017

Türk called for immediate action on shoring up climate policies.

"Climate change is projected to put up to 80 million more people at risk of famine by the middle of this century," he told the gathering, sharing that more than 828 million people faced hunger in 2021.

Türk leveled criticism at world leaders whom he said have been unclear or inconsistent in their efforts to curb their nations' climate impact, or who have ignored the scientific evidence of its effects.

"We can protect our right to a healthy environment & transition to a just, green economy," he tweeted on Monday. "We can because we know the science. Because we have the tools. Because there's time to act. But that time is now. And those who must act -- have the responsibility to act -- are our leaders today."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

WMO officially declares onset of new, climate-heating El Nino pattern
World News // 1 hour ago
WMO officially declares onset of new, climate-heating El Nino pattern
July 4 (UPI) -- A climate-heating El Nino weather pattern has officially begun, the World Meteorological Organization announced Tuesday, predicting it will trigger extreme weather events around the globe.
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
World News // 3 hours ago
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
July 4 (UPI) -- The Chinese government says it will start limiting exports of two rare raw metals used in computer chip production in retaliation for earlier U.S. semiconductor export restrictions against Beijing.
8 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack linked to West Bank military operation
World News // 3 hours ago
8 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack linked to West Bank military operation
July 4 (UPI) -- At least eight Israelis were wounded in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, which Palestinian militants claimed was in response to an ongoing large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank. 
Putin thanks world leaders for support in 1st meeting since Wagner mutiny
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin thanks world leaders for support in 1st meeting since Wagner mutiny
July 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his allies Tuesday during a virtual summit in his first public meeting with world leaders since the short-lived Wagner Group uprising last month.
NATO approves extension of Stoltenberg's mandate as secretary general
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO approves extension of Stoltenberg's mandate as secretary general
July 4 (UPI) -- NATO announced Tuesday it has extended the mandate Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance's secretary general for another year. 
Russia claims it averted Ukraine drone strike near Moscow
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia claims it averted Ukraine drone strike near Moscow
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday, claiming that all the drones were either "destroyed or neutralized."
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
July 4 (UPI) -- After a two-year safety review, the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday approved Japan's plan to release radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.
China restricts exports on key chipmaking metals
World News // 9 hours ago
China restricts exports on key chipmaking metals
July 4 (UPI) -- China is imposing export restrictions on two metals used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, deepening a trade conflict between Beijing and democratic nations over the all-important chips.
Hong Kong offers bounties for eight exiled pro-democracy protesters
World News // 14 hours ago
Hong Kong offers bounties for eight exiled pro-democracy protesters
July 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Police announce arrest warrants and bounties for eight self-exiled prominent pro-democracy activists charged under a controversial national security law that has been condemned by democratic nations.
Israeli attacks in West Bank's Jenin prompts many Palestinians to flee
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli attacks in West Bank's Jenin prompts many Palestinians to flee
July 3 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a massive military operation in the occupied West Bank, targeting what officials said was a terrorist headquarters within a Palestinian city's refugee camp.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge blocks parts of Florida's sweeping election law
Judge blocks parts of Florida's sweeping election law
5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
Stocks rise after strong first half of 2023
Stocks rise after strong first half of 2023
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement