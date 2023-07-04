Advertisement
July 4, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Russia claims it averted Ukraine drone strike near Moscow

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
The Kremlin said Tuesday they averted an alleged Ukrainian drone attack that targeted unspecified areas of civilian infrastructure inside Russia. This photo shows a Russian drone flying over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022. File Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday, claiming that all the drones were either "destroyed or neutralized."

The drone attack inside Russian soil was just the latest attempt to disrupt Moscow across borders during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Kyiv has yet to take responsibility for the alleged attack.

Dmitry Peskov, the longtime spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not elaborate more beyond that the drones were eliminated. He offered no proof of Ukrainian involvement or where the drones were shot down.

"[I] cannot give a professional assessment of the defense system's performance," Peskov said in a conference call, according to CNN. "We can only state that all these drones were either destroyed or neutralized using the appropriate systems."

The Russian Defense Ministry, which called the drone incursion a "terrorist" attack in Russia, said flights were diverted from Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport because of the drones. It said five drones were used.

The ministry added that there were no casualties or damage from the drones being shot down. The restrictions have been lifted at Vnukovo.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack a zone where civil infrastructure is located, including an airport that receives international flights, is a new terrorist act," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Russian state media said one drone crashed in the town of Kubinka, while another near the village of Valuevo. Both are near the airport.

