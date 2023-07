The Taliban ordered Tuesday all beauty parlors in Afghanistan to close by July 25 in another new restriction aimed at women’s rights. File Photo by Samiullah Popal/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- The Taliban ordered Tuesday all beauty parlors in Afghanistan to close by July 25 in another new restriction aimed at women's rights. The government, which has been led by the Taliban since 2021, said businesses that do not adhere to the order to close will face legal action, BNN Bloomberg reports. Advertisement

"All beauty salons operated by women in Kabul and other provinces should be banned immediately and follow our order," the Ministry of Vice and Virtue said.

In December, the Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan and ordered that women working for non-governmental aid organizations would be barred from working in the country.

The Taliban has also instituted burqa requirements and gender segregation policies in public spaces. Women are also required to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling long distances.

One of the first acts by the Taliban upon returning to power in August, 2021, was to restrict girls' rights to education as early as sixth grade.

The Taliban had previously closed beauty salons when it was in power from 1996 to 2001. Salons reopened during the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

Advertisement