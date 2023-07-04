Advertisement
July 4, 2023 / 3:19 PM

Controversial fundraiser for officer in French youth shooting soars past $1M

By Clyde Hughes
Protesters clash with riot police in Nanterre, near Paris, on Friday. Donations in support of the police officer who shot and killed a youth of North African descent, which sparked the protests, has soared to more than $1 million. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
July 4 (UPI) -- The U.S.-based fundraising site GoFundMe is refusing calls to take down a donation page set up by a conservative figure to support the family of the French police officer involved in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

The police officer was arrested and has been charged with voluntary homicide in last week's shooting of Nahel Merzouk, whose death in suburban Paris a week ago set off the biggest wave of anti-racism protests and riots seen in France in decades.

The GoFundMe page for the officer's family was set up by French conservative media personality Jean Messiha. It has raised nearly $1.63 million while a similar fundraiser for Nahel has raised $392,200, Radio France International reported.

"Support for the family of the Nanterre police officer, Florian M, who did his job and is now paying a heavy price," the officer's donate page says. "Support him massively and support our law enforcement."

Protests have spread around France in support of the youth who was shot by police, which brought wider claims of police brutality and racial discrimination. Hundreds have been arrested in the uprisings where rioters have been blamed for looting stores, and burning down buildings and police stations.

Messiha's fundraising efforts for the officer's family have been met by outrage by an array of French politicians and advocates for minorities.

"You are hosting a GoFundMe fund of shame," Socialist Party secretary Olivier Faure wrote in a Tweet. "You are perpetuating an already widening rift by helping to support a police officer under investigation for culpable homicide. Close!"

"Jean Messiha blows on the embers," added Eric Bothorel, a lawmaker from Renaissance, President Emmanuel Macron's political party. "It is a generator of riots. The kitty of several hundred thousand euros for the police officer indicted in the homicide of young Nahel is indecent and scandalous."

GoFundMe said there is no reason to take the site down.

"Currently, this fundraiser is within terms as the page states that the funds are going to support the family in question," a GoFundMe spokesperson said in a statement sent to Euronews on Monday. "They have been added as the beneficiary, the money will flow directly to them."

Latest Headlines

UN Human Rights Council: More than 71 million are internally displaced
World News // 2 hours ago
UN Human Rights Council: More than 71 million are internally displaced
July 4 (UPI) -- Violence, disasters, climate change and human rights abuses have left more than 71 million displaced from their homes within their own countries, the United Nations Human Rights Council reported Tuesday.
WMO officially declares onset of new, climate-heating El Nino pattern
World News // 2 hours ago
WMO officially declares onset of new, climate-heating El Nino pattern
July 4 (UPI) -- A climate-heating El Nino weather pattern has officially begun, the World Meteorological Organization announced Tuesday, predicting it will trigger extreme weather events around the globe.
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
World News // 4 hours ago
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
July 4 (UPI) -- The Chinese government says it will start limiting exports of two rare raw metals used in computer chip production in retaliation for earlier U.S. semiconductor export restrictions against Beijing.
8 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack linked to West Bank military operation
World News // 4 hours ago
8 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack linked to West Bank military operation
July 4 (UPI) -- At least eight Israelis were wounded in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, which Palestinian militants claimed was in response to an ongoing large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank. 
Putin thanks world leaders for support in 1st meeting since Wagner mutiny
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin thanks world leaders for support in 1st meeting since Wagner mutiny
July 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his allies Tuesday during a virtual summit in his first public meeting with world leaders since the short-lived Wagner Group uprising last month.
NATO approves extension of Stoltenberg's mandate as secretary general
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO approves extension of Stoltenberg's mandate as secretary general
July 4 (UPI) -- NATO announced Tuesday it has extended the mandate Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance's secretary general for another year. 
Russia claims it averted Ukraine drone strike near Moscow
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia claims it averted Ukraine drone strike near Moscow
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday, claiming that all the drones were either "destroyed or neutralized."
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
July 4 (UPI) -- After a two-year safety review, the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday approved Japan's plan to release radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.
China restricts exports on key chipmaking metals
World News // 11 hours ago
China restricts exports on key chipmaking metals
July 4 (UPI) -- China is imposing export restrictions on two metals used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, deepening a trade conflict between Beijing and democratic nations over the all-important chips.
Hong Kong offers bounties for eight exiled pro-democracy protesters
World News // 15 hours ago
Hong Kong offers bounties for eight exiled pro-democracy protesters
July 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Police announce arrest warrants and bounties for eight self-exiled prominent pro-democracy activists charged under a controversial national security law that has been condemned by democratic nations.
