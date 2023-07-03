Advertisement
New EU prosecution unit begins investigating Russian 'crimes of aggression'

By Paul Godfrey
Scenes such as the mass grave that reportedly contained 57 bodies found behind a church in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in April 2022, are likely to be among the incidents the new center will focus on. File Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI
Scenes such as the mass grave that reportedly contained 57 bodies found behind a church in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in April 2022, are likely to be among the incidents the new center will focus on. File Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday launched a new unit in the Hague to investigate crimes of aggression by Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission announced that the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression began operation, working with the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or Eurojust, to provide a structure for ongoing and future probes and exchange and analysis of evidence gathered since Russia's invasion.

"The new international prosecution center will play a key role in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, including for the crime of aggression," EU President Ursula von der Leyen said. "We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable."

The commission noted that while the International Criminal Court can prosecute "the gravest international crimes" including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes and the crime of aggression but can't currently prosecute Russia for crime of aggression since it is not party to the ICC.

"Unfortunately, there is a gaping hole in the international criminal justice architecture regarding accountability for the crime of aggression. The ICPA is one of the building blocks of reinforcing the prohibition of aggression, thus completing and strengthening this architecture. Our profound gratitude goes to every partner that has played a role in establishing the Center," Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin said as he hailed the unit as "the beginning of the end of impunity for the crime of aggression."

The center comprises selected national prosecutors already involved in the five-country-member Joint Investigation Team who will work to exchange evidence quickly and agree on a common strategy with legal, financial, and logistical support from Eurojust.

"ICPA has a special meaning for Ukraine -- it's a clear signal that the world is united and unwavering on the path to holding the Russian regime accountable for all its atrocities: the crime of aggression, genocide, and war crimes," Kostin said.

RELATED Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes

Von der Leyen said that the launch comes as "evidence of countless international crimes committed by Russia is piling up."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to bring unspeakable horrors, every day," said von der Leyen. "Deeply worrying news about deliberate attacks against civilians, including children, have become a cruel daily reminder of the bloodshed that Putin brought back to our continent."

Outcomes of the unit's work are not restricted to areas and crimes under EU jurisdiction.

RELATED Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team

Evidence gathered by the center could be used in other jurisdictions, including national and international courts, extending to a possible tribunal for the crime of aggression in the ICC -- although that be possible only for crimes within the ICC's jurisdiction, the EC said.

"This work is essential to prepare for future trials, be it before national or international courts, including a possible tribunal for the crime of aggression or the International Criminal Court for crimes within its jurisdiction," said the commission.

The United States, which in March signed an MOU with the Ukraine Joint Investigation Team to coordinate their respective investigations and prosecutions, launched its own War Crimes Accountability Team in June 2022 as part of the Justice Department's work to hold those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine to account.

The U.S. team aims to further ongoing potential war crimes probes over which the United States has jurisdiction such as the killing or wounding of U.S. citizens in Ukraine.

Announcing the new unit on a visit to Ukraine, Attorney-General Merrick Garland revealed the crack team of legal, human rights and forensics experts would be headed by the department's top Nazi hunter, Eli Rosenbaum.

