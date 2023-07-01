Advertisement
World News
July 1, 2023 / 4:31 PM

Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky

By Adam Schrader
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) address a joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) address a joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez voiced support for the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Defense Council on Saturday during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two leaders expressed their agreement on the topic of the new council -- which is being set up to provide more aid to Ukraine until it can become a full NATO member -- in a joint declaration.

Advertisement

Ukraine, which is not a member of the NATO alliance or the European Union, has applied to become a member of both.

The war-torn nation has been granted the status of candidate for accession into the EU but its application for NATO membership has remained unanswered because becoming a member of the alliance would require a unanimous vote from its members and could mean open war with Russia.

RELATED U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances

The creation of a Ukraine-NATO Council would give Ukraine the ability to call for meetings with NATO officials and give quicker updates from the battlefield, officials told Euractiv.

Other possible cooperation could include more intelligence sharing and conducting joint military exercises.

Sánchez made his comments as his country took over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, a sign that other NATO members who are also in the EU could support admitting Ukraine into both blocs.

Advertisement

"We are approaching the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will be a continuation of the commitments we made last year in Madrid," Sánchez said in a speech to Ukraine's parliament Saturday, official media reported.

Sánchez said Spain supports the "strengthening of Ukraine's political participation through the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council, where Ukraine will no longer be an invited party, but a full member."

"We are also in favor of strengthening practical cooperation, continuing the adaptation of your defense sector to NATO standards," Sánchez said, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

RELATED British legal advice banned in latest sanctions against Russia

Sánchez added that European countries "cannot rely on the promises made after the Cold War anymore" and said that Spain faced the process for joining the EU "not long ago."

"To become a member state requires change, reforms and sacrifices," Sánchez said, stating that "no one deserves it more than Ukraine."

The European Council said in a statement that Sánchez's visit Saturday marked his third since Russian troops invaded in February 2022.

Further details about the Ukraine-NATO Defense Council are expected to be announced at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last month.

NATO is also expecting to welcome Sweden into the alliance soon, despite tensions with alliance member Turkey.

Advertisement

Read More

Mike Pence makes surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky

Latest Headlines

Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
World News // 27 minutes ago
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
July 1 (UPI) -- King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands acknowledged and apologized for the Dutch role in the historical slave trade Saturday in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery in Dutch Suriname.
At least 52 killed when truck loses control, crashes at Kenya highway junction
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 52 killed when truck loses control, crashes at Kenya highway junction
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 52 people are dead after a truck lost control at a highway junction in Kenya's western Rift Valley, slamming into pedestrians and parked vehicles, authorities said Saturday.
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands turned out for Seoul's annual LGBTQ Pride festival on Saturday, marching in a parade through the city center despite being denied the use of the plaza where it has been held since 2015.
1 dead, 2 missing as record-breaking rains wash over western Japan
World News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, 2 missing as record-breaking rains wash over western Japan
July 1 (UPI) -- One man was killed and two other residents of western Japan were reported missing Saturday as record-breaking rains and flooding washed over large swathes of the country. 
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
World News // 6 hours ago
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
July 1 (UPI) -- More than 1,300 people were arrested and 79 police officers were injured overnight Saturday as anti-racism protests surged across France for a fourth consecutive night. 
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
World News // 1 day ago
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Hurricane Beatriz reached Category 1 strength and is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday.
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro barred from office for 8 years
World News // 1 day ago
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro barred from office for 8 years
June 30 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest electoral court voted Friday to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030, after alleging that he abused his political power and violated the country's election laws.
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
World News // 1 day ago
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
June 30 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called on parents Friday to keep their children at home in the lights of consecutive nights of rioting and demonstrations over the police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb.
Poland charges hockey player in suspected Russian spy ring
World News // 1 day ago
Poland charges hockey player in suspected Russian spy ring
June 30 (UPI) -- Polish authorities say they have charged a Russian hockey player with spying for Russia. According to Polish Interior Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the ice hockey player was competing with a Ligue 1 club in Poland.
British environment minister resigns, accuses Sunak government of 'apathy'
World News // 1 day ago
British environment minister resigns, accuses Sunak government of 'apathy'
June 30 (UPI) -- British Environmental Minister Zac Goldsmith resigned Friday, telling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he quit because Sunak is "uninterested" in environmental policies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.
Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement