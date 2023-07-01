1 dead, 2 missing as record-breaking rains wash over western Japan

July 1 (UPI) -- One man was killed and two other residents of western Japan were reported missing Saturday as record-breaking rains and flooding washed over large swathes of the country.

Authorities in Oita Prefecture, located in southwestern Japan, said a man was found dead inside a washed-away car, while another driver in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was declared missing after their car was found inundated by floodwaters, Kyoto News reported.

A 70-year-old man in Oita Prefecture was also declared missing after a mudslide triggered by the heavy rains stuck his home, police said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency measured record-breaking, single-day rainfall totals of 12.2 inches at Isa in Kagoshima Prefecture and 11.9 inches at Hita in Oita Prefecture.

The JMA urged "strict vigilance" as an active rain front pounded areas in both western and eastern Japan throughout the overnight hours on Saturday.

They also warned that the risk of disasters on Kyushu island would rise sharply during the day on Saturday due to the linear rain belt, with heightened likelihood of landslides, flooding of low-lying land, rising water levels and river flooding.

Forecasters predicted up to 8 additional inches of rain would fall the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning in northern and southern Kyushu.