Poland charges hockey player in suspected Russian spy ring

Polish Authorities say they have charged a Russian ice hockey player with spying. File Photo by Pawel Supernak/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- Polish authorities say they have charged a Russian hockey player with spying for Russia. The ice hockey player was a Russian citizen competing with a Ligue 1 club in Poland, according to Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. Advertisement

"A spy who acted in the guise of an athlete was caught," Ziobro said.

An investigation determined the detainee was a professional athlete who carried out activities including identifying critical infrastructure in several areas of Poland, the Polish public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Authorities said the player, who has only been identified as Maksim M. by Polish media, was part of a larger network of spies from eastern countries who had been conducting surveillance in Poland.

"The Russian is already the 14th person detained in the investigation of a spy network cooperating with Russian special services," the prosecutor's office said. "The suspects, identified as foreigners from across the eastern border, conducted intelligence activities, but also propaganda activities against Poland and prepared acts of sabotage commissioned by Russian intelligence."

The prosecutor's office said the suspect was a flight risk and requested pre-trial detention as a precaution.

The suspect could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of charges of participation in an organized criminal group.

Advertisement

Russian authorities protested the arrest.

"We demand that the Russian side be immediately provided with comprehensive explanations," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.