June 30, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Poland charges hockey player in suspected Russian spy ring

By Patrick Hilsman
Polish Authorities say they have charged a Russian ice hockey player with spying. File Photo by Pawel Supernak/EPA-EFE
June 30 (UPI) -- Polish authorities say they have charged a Russian hockey player with spying for Russia.

The ice hockey player was a Russian citizen competing with a Ligue 1 club in Poland, according to Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

"A spy who acted in the guise of an athlete was caught," Ziobro said.

An investigation determined the detainee was a professional athlete who carried out activities including identifying critical infrastructure in several areas of Poland, the Polish public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Authorities said the player, who has only been identified as Maksim M. by Polish media, was part of a larger network of spies from eastern countries who had been conducting surveillance in Poland.

"The Russian is already the 14th person detained in the investigation of a spy network cooperating with Russian special services," the prosecutor's office said. "The suspects, identified as foreigners from across the eastern border, conducted intelligence activities, but also propaganda activities against Poland and prepared acts of sabotage commissioned by Russian intelligence."

The prosecutor's office said the suspect was a flight risk and requested pre-trial detention as a precaution.

The suspect could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of charges of participation in an organized criminal group.

Russian authorities protested the arrest.

"We demand that the Russian side be immediately provided with comprehensive explanations," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Latest Headlines

Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
World News // 3 hours ago
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
June 30 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called on parents Friday to keep their children at home in the lights of consecutive nights of rioting and demonstrations over the police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb.
British environment minister resigns, accuses Sunak government of 'apathy'
World News // 37 minutes ago
British environment minister resigns, accuses Sunak government of 'apathy'
June 30 (UPI) -- British Environmental Minister Zac Goldsmith resigned Friday, telling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he quit because Sunak is "uninterested" in environmental policies.
Netherlands imposes new trade restrictions to block export of semiconductors to China
World News // 1 hour ago
Netherlands imposes new trade restrictions to block export of semiconductors to China
June 30 (UPI) -- The Netherlands imposed new trade restrictions Friday that will practically ban the sale of Dutch-made semiconductor chips and other world-class technology to China.
Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast
World News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast
June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Beatriz is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday.
Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up
World News // 2 hours ago
Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up
June 30 (UPI) -- Consumer inflation in the euro area fell to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, helped by a sharp fall in energy prices and slowdowns in price rises of food, non-energy industrial goods and services, the European Union said.
Prosecution, defense focus on Kevin Spacey's fame in first day of sexual assault trial
World News // 2 hours ago
Prosecution, defense focus on Kevin Spacey's fame in first day of sexual assault trial
June 30 (UPI) -- In opening statements Friday, London prosecutors said Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey abused his fame to sexually assault four alleged victims while his defense questioned the allegations and motives.
IMF, Pakistan secure $3B staff-level deal
World News // 5 hours ago
IMF, Pakistan secure $3B staff-level deal
June 30 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has reached staff-level agreement with Pakistan on a $3 billion stand-by agreement, the global lender said as the Asian nation combats a faltering economy.
Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department approved the sale of $440 million in ammunition and spare parts to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced, as tensions with China over the democratic island remain elevated.
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki caught making graffiti in Finland
World News // 11 hours ago
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki caught making graffiti in Finland
June 30 (UPI) -- Paavo Arhinmäki, the deputy mayor of Helsinki and a former member of parliament, was caught spray-painting graffiti in a train tunnel last weekend.
Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate
World News // 12 hours ago
Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate
June 29 (UPI) -- Police in Canada have ruled Wednesday's triple stabbing of a professor and two students during a gender studies class at an Ontario university as a hate-motivated attack.
