Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 30, 2023 / 10:36 AM

Netherlands imposes new trade restrictions to block export of semiconductors to China

Rule change comes amid broader U.S. effort to stem technology to China

By A.L. Lee
The Hague's new export limits, which take effect in September, require Dutch manufacturer ASML to obtain government export licenses to ship its trailblazing microchips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which were not yet widely available on the global market. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The Hague's new export limits, which take effect in September, require Dutch manufacturer ASML to obtain government export licenses to ship its trailblazing microchips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which were not yet widely available on the global market. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The Netherlands imposed new trade restrictions Friday that will practically ban the sale of Dutch-made semiconductor chips and other world-class technology to China.

The Hague's new export limits, which take effect in September, require Dutch manufacturer ASML -- the world's leading supplier of semiconductors -- to obtain government export licenses to ship its trailblazing microchips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which were not yet widely available on the global market.

Advertisement

In a statement, Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher described the rule change as a matter of national security.

"It's good for the companies that will be impacted to know what they can expect. This will give them the time they need to adapt to the new rules,' he said.

RELATED To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea

The chips, which are made using ultraviolet light, are the latest innovation in a new wave of advanced military applications, with Washington becoming increasingly wary that China could use the technology to enhance its war capabilities.

The restrictions follow a trilateral pact in January between the Netherlands, the United States and Japan, who agreed to block some ASML technology from reaching China's shores.

The new measures also come as the U.S. has stepped up efforts to uproot Chinese telecommunications equipment worldwide amid increasing fears of espionage, while also working with global partners to stop advanced technology from floating freely to Beijing.

Advertisement

The European Union, meanwhile, was holding a second day of meetings in Brussels, with officials discussing ways to protect global supply chains and draw down the body's financial dependence on China.

Last week, the EU unveiled an economic security plan that seeks a full review of the bloc's supply chain system in an effort to mitigate risks to emerging technologies -- like quantum computers, artificial intelligence, and advanced microchips.

"We've taken a really close look and we worked as precisely as possible," Schreinemacher said in his statement. "We can tackle the most important vulnerabilities without an unnecessary disturbance of the global production of chips."

RELATED Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan

ASML also issued a statement saying it did not expect the rule change to hurt its business.

For years the company has been unable to ship its most advanced chip making systems to China because it hasn't received the export license to do so.

The Hague said it expects dozens of export license requests before the new controls take effect in two months.

Read More

U.S. ambassador meets China's foreign minister in effort to smooth relations

Latest Headlines

Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
World News // 3 hours ago
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
June 30 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called on parents Friday to keep their children at home in the lights of consecutive nights of rioting and demonstrations over the police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb.
Poland charges hockey player in suspected Russian spy ring
World News // 26 minutes ago
Poland charges hockey player in suspected Russian spy ring
June 30 (UPI) -- Polish authorities say they have charged a Russian hockey player with spying for Russia. According to Polish Interior Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the ice hockey player was competing with a Ligue 1 club in Poland.
British environment minister resigns, accuses Sunak government of 'apathy'
World News // 40 minutes ago
British environment minister resigns, accuses Sunak government of 'apathy'
June 30 (UPI) -- British Environmental Minister Zac Goldsmith resigned Friday, telling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he quit because Sunak is "uninterested" in environmental policies.
Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast
World News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast
June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Beatriz is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday.
Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up
World News // 2 hours ago
Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up
June 30 (UPI) -- Consumer inflation in the euro area fell to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, helped by a sharp fall in energy prices and slowdowns in price rises of food, non-energy industrial goods and services, the European Union said.
Prosecution, defense focus on Kevin Spacey's fame in first day of sexual assault trial
World News // 2 hours ago
Prosecution, defense focus on Kevin Spacey's fame in first day of sexual assault trial
June 30 (UPI) -- In opening statements Friday, London prosecutors said Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey abused his fame to sexually assault four alleged victims while his defense questioned the allegations and motives.
IMF, Pakistan secure $3B staff-level deal
World News // 5 hours ago
IMF, Pakistan secure $3B staff-level deal
June 30 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has reached staff-level agreement with Pakistan on a $3 billion stand-by agreement, the global lender said as the Asian nation combats a faltering economy.
Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department approved the sale of $440 million in ammunition and spare parts to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced, as tensions with China over the democratic island remain elevated.
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki caught making graffiti in Finland
World News // 11 hours ago
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki caught making graffiti in Finland
June 30 (UPI) -- Paavo Arhinmäki, the deputy mayor of Helsinki and a former member of parliament, was caught spray-painting graffiti in a train tunnel last weekend.
Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate
World News // 12 hours ago
Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate
June 29 (UPI) -- Police in Canada have ruled Wednesday's triple stabbing of a professor and two students during a gender studies class at an Ontario university as a hate-motivated attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC recommends GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for people 60 and older
CDC recommends GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for people 60 and older
Supreme Court sides with Christian mail carrier in rare unanimous decision
Supreme Court sides with Christian mail carrier in rare unanimous decision
Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action
Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action
Russian politician: Order for Wagner to sign Defense Ministry contract prompted revolt
Russian politician: Order for Wagner to sign Defense Ministry contract prompted revolt
Three men who helped fund Donald Trump's Truth Social charged with insider trading
Three men who helped fund Donald Trump's Truth Social charged with insider trading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement