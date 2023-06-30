British Environmental Minister Zac Goldsmith resigned Friday, charging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with being "uninterested" in policies to protect the environment. Photo courtesy of Zac Goldsmith Facebook

June 30 (UPI) -- British Environmental Minister Zac Goldsmith resigned Friday amid a clash with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In a resignation letter posted to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote that he quit because Sunak is "uninterested" in environmental policies. Advertisement

"This government's apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable. The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested," Goldsmith wrote in his resignation letter on Twitter.

Sunak accepted the resignation and responded by defending environmental policies and accused the minister of resigning after being asked to apologize for comments critical of the investigation into former PM Boris Johnson.

"You were asked to apologize for your comments about the Privileges Committee as we felt they were incompatible with your position as Minister of the Crown. You have decided to take a different course."

Goldsmith in another note called Sunak's claims "misleading" and said his resignation was "a long time coming."

"I am happy to apologize for publicly sharing my views on the Privilege Committee," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month the committee released its final report after a year-long investigation into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson that found he deliberately misled the House of Commons when he said there had been no COVID-19 lockdown parties in Downing Street.

"We have concluded above that in deliberately misleading the House Mr. Johnson committed a serious contempt. The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government," the committee's report said.

That committee alleged Thursday that Goldsmith was part of a coordinated campaign by Johnson allies to interfere with its investigation.

RELATED British solar advocates cry foul over budget

Goldsmith had tweeted that the committee was a "kangaroo court."

Goldsmith was put into the unelected House of Lords by Johnson after losing his seat in Parliament to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney in 2019.