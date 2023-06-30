667 arrested, Macron to hold crisis meeting after third night of French protests

One of 12 buses torched overnight in Aubervilliers, near Paris, as a third night of violent protests swept France. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were arrested and 250 police injured as unrest in France sparked by the police shooting of a teenager escalated with looting and buildings and vehicles set alight despite a massive security operation mounted across the country. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said at least 667 people had been arrested during a third consecutive night of protests praising police and firefighters for their bravery in the face of "rare violence" sweeping the country. Advertisement

"Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters courageously faced rare violence. In accordance with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests," Darmanin said in a Twitter post.

The damage in Paris was significant with looting in central shopping areas near Champs Elysees and the Louvre, a dozen buses destroyed in an attack on a transit depot and a swimming complex under construction for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics damaged by fire.

Clashes were reported in the Paris suburbs including Nanterre, the scene of Tuesday's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nael M, where protestors set bus shelters ablaze and threw projectiles at police.

Elsewhere, in Roubaix near the border with Belgium, the offices of IT company Tessi were burnt to the ground while shops and cafes in Marseille were attacked and a Lidl supermarket in Nantes was looted after rioters rammed into it with a car.

President Emmanuel Macron cut short a visit to Brussels to rush back to Paris for a crisis meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. local time with ministers including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who said that "all options" would be considered, although the government appeared to have ruled out declaring a state of emergency.

"The priority is to ensure national unity and the way to do it is to restore order," she told reporters as she visited Evry-Courcouronnes, a suburb in the south of Paris.

The British and American governments warned their citizens to stay away from protests, to expect travel disruption and to exercise caution regarding parked cars which are being targeted by demonstrators.

"We remind U.S. citizens they should avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity as they can turn violent and result in clashes. As always, it is a good practice to notify friends or family of your whereabouts.," the U.S. Embassy in Paris said in a Twitter post.

The United Nations also weighed in Friday saying it was concerned about the shooting and called for authorities to exercise restraint and police reforms.

"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," said spokesman Ravina Shamdasani.

"We also emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly. We call on the authorities to ensure use of force by police to address violent elements in demonstrations always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability."