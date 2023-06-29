Trending
June 29, 2023 / 1:31 AM

British legal advice banned in latest sanctions against Russia

By Sheri Walsh
Britain's Ministry of Justice unveiled a new law Thursday that blocks Russia from seeking British legal expertise in a new round of sanctions to isolate Moscow and weaken Russia’s economy following last year’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Justice
June 29 (UPI) -- Britain has unveiled a new law that blocks Russia from seeking British legal advice in a new round of sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and weakening Russia's economy following last year's invasion of Ukraine.

The new law introduced Thursday by the Ministry of Justice adds to Britain's sanctions on goods and services. It bans British lawyers from advising Russian companies or individuals on trade deals, international money lending or anything that could benefit Russia economically.

According to the British government, Russia is highly dependent on Western countries for their world-leading legal knowledge, with Britain exporting more than $70 million in legal services to Russian businesses every year.

"The UK legal system underpins many international contracts and businesses, and we will no longer allow Russia to benefit from our knowledge and expertise," Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State of Justice Alex Chalk said in a statement Thursday.

"The Russian regime must be held to account for its violation of international law, and these sanctions are increasing the economic pressure to further isolate the Russian government from the rest of the world," Chalk added.

Britain's latest sanctions target the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faced a temporary, internal revolt by the mercenary Wagner Group last weekend.

Russia has faced sanctions by countries worldwide -- including bans on exported goods and services, transportation and technology -- ever since invading Ukraine in February 2022.

"We continue to crack down on Russia's war machine, hold Putin to account and make it harder for him to inflict suffering on the Ukrainian people," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. "The UK stands steadfast in our pledge to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

