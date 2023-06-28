Trending
June 28, 2023 / 8:37 AM

U.N. officials calls for Israeli, Palestinian leaders to dial back violence

By Clyde Hughes
The United Nations called for Israelis and Palestinians to dial down violence that has erupted in the West Bank. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
June 28 (UPI) -- A United Nations official on Tuesday called for Israelis and Palestinians to dial down violence against each other that is threatening long-term stability and peace in the region.

Tor Wennsland, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, called on both sides to "rethink" what he called an "alarming spike in violence," which has included Palestinian attacks on the military and Israeli settlers storming West Bank Palestinian villagers.

"The choice is clear," Wennsland said in a statement. "Either continue along the downward spiral of violence and provocations leading to a political vacuum or turn towards constructive dialogue linked to concrete actions that can create hope and a political horizon."

The most recent round of violence led to the Israeli military raiding homes of suspected terrorists in the West Bank and Palestinians have responded with violence against the Israeli Defense Forces and settlers.

"The deepening [Israeli] occupation, settlement expansion, the high levels of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, and, critically, the absence of a political horizon are rapidly eroding hope among Palestinians and Israelis, and particularly among youth, that a resolution of the conflict is achievable," Wennsland said.

Wennsland also warned that changes to the Palestinian Authority's fiscal and institutional structures would hinder the delivery of crucial services.

"Let there be no doubt, neither the Palestinian Authority nor the U.N. will be able to provide humanitarian assistance without donors urgently stepping up financial support," he said.

On Tuesday, the 15 members of the U.N. Security Council signed onto a statement calling for those involved in the violence on both sides to be held responsible.

"The members of the council expressed sorrow for the loss of civilian lives," said a statement read by United Arab Emirates Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh. "They recalled the presidential statement adopted on the 20th of February 2023, including their call for full respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of the civilian population."

