South Koreans instantly become younger under new age-counting rules

South Korea implemented a law to unify its age-counting system on Wednesday, instantly making citizens one or two years younger. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- South Korea scrapped its traditional age-counting system on Wednesday, instantly reducing the age of citizens by one or two years in a move to align with international standards and reduce clerical headaches. Until now, multiple formulas have been used to calculate age in South Korea. Under the most common method, known as "Korean age," a baby is considered one year old as soon as it is born. A year is then added on January 1 -- meaning, for example, a baby born on December 31 would be two years old the next day. Advertisement

Another version applies the international method of starting at zero at birth, but adds a year on January 1 and is used to determine legal age in situations such as joining the military, starting school and buying alcohol and cigarettes.

This system will remain in place for the time being before being gradually phased out, officials said, but otherwise, all South Koreans will now determine their age solely based on birthdate.

The new law "greatly reduces the social costs that have been unnecessarily incurred due to the mixing of age standards," Lee Wan-kyu, Minister of Government Legislation, said during a press briefing Monday.

Problems caused by the old system have included disputes over determining pensions and other government benefits, Lee said. Calls for a change intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when multiple age systems created confusion about vaccine eligibility.

A survey conducted in September by the Ministry of Government Legislation found that more than 86% of respondents supported the change and would begin applying it in their daily lives immediately.

The age unification push was a major campaign pledge by President Yoon Suk-yeol, and South Korean lawmakers passed legislation in December to abandon the old method.

Traditional age-counting was employed by other East Asian countries, such as Japan, but all had long dropped it in official use except for South Korea. Even North Korea ended the practice in the 1980s.