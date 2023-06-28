Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 28, 2023 / 6:47 AM

South Koreans instantly become younger under new age-counting rules

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea implemented a law to unify its age-counting system on Wednesday, instantly making citizens one or two years younger. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korea implemented a law to unify its age-counting system on Wednesday, instantly making citizens one or two years younger. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- South Korea scrapped its traditional age-counting system on Wednesday, instantly reducing the age of citizens by one or two years in a move to align with international standards and reduce clerical headaches.

Until now, multiple formulas have been used to calculate age in South Korea. Under the most common method, known as "Korean age," a baby is considered one year old as soon as it is born. A year is then added on January 1 -- meaning, for example, a baby born on December 31 would be two years old the next day.

Advertisement

Another version applies the international method of starting at zero at birth, but adds a year on January 1 and is used to determine legal age in situations such as joining the military, starting school and buying alcohol and cigarettes.

This system will remain in place for the time being before being gradually phased out, officials said, but otherwise, all South Koreans will now determine their age solely based on birthdate.

RELATED South Korea has world's lowest fertility rate, may slow economic growth

The new law "greatly reduces the social costs that have been unnecessarily incurred due to the mixing of age standards," Lee Wan-kyu, Minister of Government Legislation, said during a press briefing Monday.

Advertisement

Problems caused by the old system have included disputes over determining pensions and other government benefits, Lee said. Calls for a change intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when multiple age systems created confusion about vaccine eligibility.

A survey conducted in September by the Ministry of Government Legislation found that more than 86% of respondents supported the change and would begin applying it in their daily lives immediately.

RELATED Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years

The age unification push was a major campaign pledge by President Yoon Suk-yeol, and South Korean lawmakers passed legislation in December to abandon the old method.

Traditional age-counting was employed by other East Asian countries, such as Japan, but all had long dropped it in official use except for South Korea. Even North Korea ended the practice in the 1980s.

RELATED Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines

Latest Headlines

Kevin Spacey appears in London court for start of sexual assault trial
World News // 31 minutes ago
Kevin Spacey appears in London court for start of sexual assault trial
June 28 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey appeared in London on Wednesday for the start of a four-week sexual assault trial.
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
World News // 1 hour ago
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
June 28 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike as people dined at a busy restaurant in downtown Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine killed at least 10 people, including three children, and injured 56 with a major search and rescue operation ongoing
South Korean lawmaker introduces bill to ban dog meat
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean lawmaker introduces bill to ban dog meat
SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- Amid growing calls in South Korea to ban the age-old practice of consuming dog meat, an opposition lawmaker introduced a bipartisan bill in parliament on Wednesday that would phase out the industry over five years.
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
World News // 5 hours ago
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
June 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in southern Mexico said they are searching for 14 administrative workers of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection who were abducted by gunmen in the state of Chiapas.
Italy condemns tourist who carved love note into Colosseum walls
World News // 9 hours ago
Italy condemns tourist who carved love note into Colosseum walls
June 27 (UPI) -- A man who was filmed carving a love note into the walls of the Colosseum in Rome has been condemned by officials in Italy as authorities seek to find him.
Klimt's 'last masterpiece' most valuable artwork ever sold in European auction
World News // 10 hours ago
Klimt's 'last masterpiece' most valuable artwork ever sold in European auction
June 27 (UPI) -- The last painting by renowned Austrian symbolist Gustav Klimt broke records Tuesday when it sold at an auction in London for $108.4 million -- making it the most valuable artwork ever sold at an auction in Europe.
Alcohol won't be served at stadiums for 2024 Paris Olympics, except in VIP areas
World News // 14 hours ago
Alcohol won't be served at stadiums for 2024 Paris Olympics, except in VIP areas
June 27 (UPI) -- Alcohol will not be served to fans at stadiums during the Paris Olympics in 2024 with the exception of VIPs in areas that are catered.
Korean cosmetics firm to use genetic testing to customize skincare
World News // 18 hours ago
Korean cosmetics firm to use genetic testing to customize skincare
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading cosmetics maker, Amorepacific, said it will offer beauty consulting and products based on direct-from-consumer genetic testing.
British medical group backs doctors' strike as nurses' walkout fizzles after too few vote
World News // 21 hours ago
British medical group backs doctors' strike as nurses' walkout fizzles after too few vote
June 27 (UPI) -- The British Medical Association membership backed a two-day strike by National Health Service consultants on Tuesday for their quest for a pay increase.
WHO: Up to 36 million people in Europe may have long COVID
World News // 18 hours ago
WHO: Up to 36 million people in Europe may have long COVID
June 27 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization believes that up to 36 million people in Europe may have developed long COVID since the outbreak of the global pandemic, according to WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement