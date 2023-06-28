Trending
June 28, 2023

Britain weighs taking Thames Water utility into public ownership

By Paul Godfrey
Being taken into temporary public ownership is among contingency plans being drawn up by the British government Wednesday to deal with the potential collapse of Britain's Thames Water, the country's largest water utility. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
June 28 (UPI) -- The British government was Wednesday considering nationalizing Thames Water, the country's largest public water utility, among a range of options to address fears that an $18 billion debt mountain could cause it to go bust.

Ministers, the Treasury and Ofwat, the industry regulator, were reportedly in preliminary talks about placing Thames Water into temporary public ownership as part of contingency plans if investors do not come up with $1.3 billion emergency funding and the company collapses.

Thames Water's debt was "a matter for the company and its shareholders," said a government spokesman. "We prepare for a range of scenarios across our regulated industries -- including water -- as any responsible government would."

Thames is battling for its financial survival amid growing public dissatisfaction with the company that serves 15 million homes and businesses in London and the southeast with leaks from its pipelines at a five-year high and multiple pollution prosecutions for sewer flooding and dumping untreated sewage into rivers.

Several other water companies have also been fined for sewage pollution offenses.

A precedent for the so-called special administrative regime was set by the $8.2 billion government takeover of energy utility Bulb after its collapse in 2021, triggering fears that taxpayers could be on the hook again. However, the Bulb rescue cost taxpayers just $260 million in the end because the government managed to sell it on to a rival utility company.

Thames, which is owned by pension and sovereign wealth funds ranging from BT pension scheme and Canada's OMERS pension fund for Ontario public workers to the China Investment Corporation, said it was "constructively with its shareholders" and "continues to maintain a strong liquidity position".

"Ofwat is being kept fully informed on progress of the company's turnaround and engagement with shareholders," the company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange where it is listed.

"Thames Water continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, including $5.6 billion of cash and committed funding, as at March 31 2023."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt held talks with the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofwat on Wednesday about proposals by England and Wales' 17 water companies to raise bills by as much as 40% to fund new water supply and sewer infrastructure amid anger over years of high executive pay and shareholder dividends.

Opposition Labor's chair of the parliamentary business and trade panel Darren Jones said Ofwat needed to take responsibility for the industry's woes, and he was "increasingly sick" of seeing the same failings repeated over and over.

