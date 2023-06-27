WHO: Up to 36 million people in Europe may have long COVID

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Herni Kluge on Tuesday said as many as 36 million people in Europe may have developed symptoms of long COVID since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image courtesy World Health Organization

June 27 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization believes that up to 36 million people in Europe may have developed long COVID since the outbreak of the global pandemic over three years ago. WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Herni Kluge on Tuesday said the total -- based on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle -- means 1 in 30 Europeans may be experiencing symptoms of long COVID, which he described as a "complex condition we still know very little about." Advertisement

"That's 1 in 30 who may still be finding it hard to return to normal life. 1 in 30 who could be suffering in silence, left behind as others move on from COVID-19," said Kluge. "We are listening to the calls from long COVID patients and support groups, and raising awareness of the plight, but clearly much more needs to be done to understand it," Kluge continued.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Missouri narrowed the number of known long COVID cases to seven, including fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.

Advertisement

Kluge on Tuesday said that long COVID "remains a glaring blind spot in our knowledge, that urgently needs to be filled," adding that the condition should be taken seriously.

"Long COVID Unless we develop comprehensive diagnostics and treatment for long COVID, we will never truly recover from the pandemic. We are encouraging more research to be undertaken and urging those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to be vaccinated," Kluge said.

Kluge advised that healthcare strategies should focus on prevention and should "ensure ample care is available for patients."

"The priority must be to vaccinate vulnerable populations, the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised," Kluge continued.

Kluge also warned that COVID-19 deaths are still ongoing.

"Close to 1000 new COVID-19 deaths continue to occur across the Region every week, and this is an underestimate due to a drop in countries regularly reporting COVID-19 deaths to WHO," said Kluge.

RELATED Diabetes drug metformin may cut risk of long COVID