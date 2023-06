The European Commission said Tuesday that airline intermediaries (such as those operating in Paris in 2010, pictured) will now be required to issue refunds within 14 days. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that three online travel companies had agreed to issue refunds for canceled flights within 14 days. Under a deal with the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, Edreams ODIGEO, Etraveli Group and Kiwi.com all agreed to better inform customers of their rights in flight cancellations. Advertisement

"Consumers will be clearly informed about their statutory rights under the Air Passenger Rights Regulation to rerouting or reimbursement in cases where the airline cancels their flights." the European Commission said. "They will also be clearly informed if the flight was canceled."

Under EU passenger rights, airlines canceling a flight are required to refund tickets within seven days. That rule came about because of mass flight cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, tickets bought by intermediaries were subject to different rules. Now those intermediaries will be required to introduce the changes by June 30.