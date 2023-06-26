Advertisement
World News
June 26, 2023 / 5:15 AM

1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails

By Darryl Coote
Police arrive at the scene of a roller coaster accident at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday. At least one person died in the accident on the Jetline roller coaster. The park was evacuated and cordoned off by police for further investigation. Photo by Claudio Bresciani/EPA-EFE
Police arrive at the scene of a roller coaster accident at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday. At least one person died in the accident on the Jetline roller coaster. The park was evacuated and cordoned off by police for further investigation. Photo by Claudio Bresciani/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster in Sweden derailed over the weekend, killing one person and injuring several others, the amusement part said.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m Sunday at Gröna Lund, a Stockholm amusement park, which said in a statement that the front part of its "Jetline" roller coaster partially derailed causing the entire ride to come to a stop in the middle of the track at a height of between 20 and 26 feet.

Advertisement

Fourteen people were on the ride at the time of the incident, it said, without stating how the victims were injured or killed.

"It is a day of mourning at Gröna Lund, and our thoughts go out to those affected and their relatives," the park said. "An accident like this shouldn't happen, and we will do everything to find out how it could happen again."

RELATED U.S. pedestrian deaths hit 40-year high

The park said it will be closed for at least a week, and that it will launch an internal technical investigation while cooperating with the authorities on theirs.

"We understand that there are many questions and concerns, and we will update the information on an ongoing basis as soon as we know more," it said.

Advertisement

"The grief is extremely heavy."

RELATED Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China

The park had earlier announced that a "serious accident" had occurred on its Jetline ride and that it was cooperating with police and emergency services.

According to the park's website, Jetline is nearly a half-mile-long roller coaster that opened in the park in 1988 though was renovated in 2000. The ride reaches a height of 98 feet while hitting 56 mph while subjecting riders to 4.5 G-forces.

RELATED 3 hospitalized in random axe attacks at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand

Latest Headlines

Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
World News // 10 hours ago
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
June 25 (UPI) -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will bring "major changes" to Greece after securing a second term as Prime Minister on Sunday.
Belarus has become 'haven for war criminals' after Prigozhin deal, Lithuania president says
World News // 12 hours ago
Belarus has become 'haven for war criminals' after Prigozhin deal, Lithuania president says
June 25 (UPI) -- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Belarus has become a "haven for war criminals" after President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group.
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
June 25 (UPI) -- Russian regulators have blocked access to the VKontakte social network page for the Concord Group, the company owned by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
June 25 (UPI) -- The North Korean government has called a recent visit of the U.S. submarine Michigan to South Korea a "rehearsal" for the further deployment of nuclear submarines around the Korean peninsula.
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
June 25 (UPI) -- Senior Russian diplomats met with North Korea's vice foreign minister Im Chon Il and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday as President Vladimir Putin remained quiet in the aftermath of the Wagner rebellion.
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
June 25 (UPI) -- Wagner Group mercenaries who marched toward Moscow this weekend have now withdrawn from the Lipetsk region in southern Russia as Chechen fighters deployed to stop them left the city of Rostov-on-Don, officials said.
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
World News // 1 day ago
Wagner Group troops turn back from Moscow; Prigozhin charges dropped
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of private mercenaries have stopped their march towards Moscow and are returning to their field camps, while charges against group's leader have been dropped, the Kremlin said Saturday.
N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit
World News // 1 day ago
N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit
June 24 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, threatening to take "overwhelming and offensive" countermeasures should the United States ratchet up military pressure.
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit
World News // 1 day ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit
June 24 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit Saturday after leaving the United States where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
June 24 (UPI) -- World leaders are taking a wait and see approach Saturday as reaction pours in amid reports of a military revolt and possible coup in Russia by the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement