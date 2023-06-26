1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails

Police arrive at the scene of a roller coaster accident at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday. At least one person died in the accident on the Jetline roller coaster. The park was evacuated and cordoned off by police for further investigation. Photo by Claudio Bresciani/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster in Sweden derailed over the weekend, killing one person and injuring several others, the amusement part said. The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m Sunday at Gröna Lund, a Stockholm amusement park, which said in a statement that the front part of its "Jetline" roller coaster partially derailed causing the entire ride to come to a stop in the middle of the track at a height of between 20 and 26 feet. Advertisement

Fourteen people were on the ride at the time of the incident, it said, without stating how the victims were injured or killed.

"It is a day of mourning at Gröna Lund, and our thoughts go out to those affected and their relatives," the park said. "An accident like this shouldn't happen, and we will do everything to find out how it could happen again."

The park said it will be closed for at least a week, and that it will launch an internal technical investigation while cooperating with the authorities on theirs.

"We understand that there are many questions and concerns, and we will update the information on an ongoing basis as soon as we know more," it said.

Advertisement

"The grief is extremely heavy."

The park had earlier announced that a "serious accident" had occurred on its Jetline ride and that it was cooperating with police and emergency services.

According to the park's website, Jetline is nearly a half-mile-long roller coaster that opened in the park in 1988 though was renovated in 2000. The ride reaches a height of 98 feet while hitting 56 mph while subjecting riders to 4.5 G-forces.