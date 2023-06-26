Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, pictured at a Cancer Research event in New York, was recovering at home Monday after undergoing surgery for breast cancer. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday. The cancer of the 63-year-old duchess, who divorced from Prince Andrew in 1996, was discovered during a routine mammogram screening at London's King Edward VII Hospital, which treats members of the royal family. Advertisement

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully," the spokesperson said. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

RELATED King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony

She had not felt or seen any symptoms prior to undergoing her mammogram and said she believed, therefore, that her experience "underlines the importance of regular screening."

Sarah, who is a patron for Teenage Cancer Trust and addressed a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019, in an interview for her Tea Talk podcast urged everyone to avail themselves of the cancer screening programs available.

Advertisement

"I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked," she said. "I'm taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself," said the duchess.

"Now is my chance," she said. "This extraordinary position I'm in right now -- it means there's no choice [but to go through with the surgery]."

National Health Service figures published in April show that the overall one-year cancer survival rate in Britain is 75%, up from 9% in 2005, but that increases to 97% for breast cancer.

The risk of dying from breast cancer within five years of diagnosis has also been slashed from 14% in the 1990s to an estimated 5%, according to the British Medical Journal.