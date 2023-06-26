Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 26, 2023 / 9:26 AM

Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery

By Paul Godfrey
The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, pictured at a Cancer Research event in New York, was recovering at home Monday after undergoing surgery for breast cancer. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, pictured at a Cancer Research event in New York, was recovering at home Monday after undergoing surgery for breast cancer. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday.

The cancer of the 63-year-old duchess, who divorced from Prince Andrew in 1996, was discovered during a routine mammogram screening at London's King Edward VII Hospital, which treats members of the royal family.

Advertisement

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully," the spokesperson said. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

RELATED King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony

She had not felt or seen any symptoms prior to undergoing her mammogram and said she believed, therefore, that her experience "underlines the importance of regular screening."

Sarah, who is a patron for Teenage Cancer Trust and addressed a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019, in an interview for her Tea Talk podcast urged everyone to avail themselves of the cancer screening programs available.

Advertisement

"I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked," she said. "I'm taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself," said the duchess.

RELATED Prince Harry, Meghan Markle end Spotify podcast deal

"Now is my chance," she said. "This extraordinary position I'm in right now -- it means there's no choice [but to go through with the surgery]."

National Health Service figures published in April show that the overall one-year cancer survival rate in Britain is 75%, up from 9% in 2005, but that increases to 97% for breast cancer.

The risk of dying from breast cancer within five years of diagnosis has also been slashed from 14% in the 1990s to an estimated 5%, according to the British Medical Journal.

RELATED Princess Eugenie expecting second child with Jack Brooksbank

Latest Headlines

Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
World News // 40 minutes ago
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed a challenge by Moscow to a new law there that prevented Russia from taking control of a site where they wanted to build a new embassy after Australian officials cited security concerns.
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
World News // 1 hour ago
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
June 26 (UPI) -- Oil will remain a major fuel source for the world well into the 2040s with demand set to rise to 110 million barrels a day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told an energy conference in Malaysia on Monday.
Russian state TV shares first video of defense minister since Wagner revolt
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian state TV shares first video of defense minister since Wagner revolt
June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian defense ministry released a video to state television on Monday showing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting troops involved in the war in Ukraine.
1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails
World News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails
June 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster in Sweden derailed over the weekend, killing one person and injuring several others, the amusement park said.
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
World News // 15 hours ago
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
June 25 (UPI) -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will bring "major changes" to Greece after securing a second term as Prime Minister on Sunday.
Belarus has become 'haven for war criminals' after Prigozhin deal, Lithuania president says
World News // 17 hours ago
Belarus has become 'haven for war criminals' after Prigozhin deal, Lithuania president says
June 25 (UPI) -- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Belarus has become a "haven for war criminals" after President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group.
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
June 25 (UPI) -- Russian regulators have blocked access to the VKontakte social network page for the Concord Group, the company owned by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
June 25 (UPI) -- The North Korean government has called a recent visit of the U.S. submarine Michigan to South Korea a "rehearsal" for the further deployment of nuclear submarines around the Korean peninsula.
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
June 25 (UPI) -- Senior Russian diplomats met with North Korea's vice foreign minister Im Chon Il and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday as President Vladimir Putin remained quiet in the aftermath of the Wagner rebellion.
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
June 25 (UPI) -- Wagner Group mercenaries who marched toward Moscow this weekend have now withdrawn from the Lipetsk region in southern Russia as Chechen fighters deployed to stop them left the city of Rostov-on-Don, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement