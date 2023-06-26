Trending
June 26, 2023 / 9:01 AM

OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045

By Paul Godfrey
Oil will remain a major fuel source for the world well into the 2040s with demand set to rise to 110 million barrels a day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told an energy conference in Malaysia on Monday. File Photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Oil will remain a major fuel source for the world well into the 2040s with demand set to rise to 110 million barrels a day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told an energy conference in Malaysia on Monday.

The rise in demand will come from a 23% rise in energy demand by 2045 to fuel global economic growth and while there will be renewables and gas, hydrogen and nuclear growth, oil will still make up 29% of the energy mix, according to Al Ghais.

"Every data-based forecast that I have seen shows that oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future," he told the Energy Asia gathering in Kuala Lumpur

He said the forecast indicates the world will "need more, not less oil, alongside the need to continually reduce emissions" going forward.

"A massive energy expansion is required as we see the global economy more than doubling in size, and the world's population reaching 9.5 billion by 2045. Moreover, as we all know, there remains a critical need to bring modern energy services to those billions that continue to go without basic energy access in many parts of the world."

Calling for "unprecedented investment and collaboration," to meet expected future demand while at the same time reducing global emissions," he said it would require incorporating global best practices and cutting-edge, best-in-class technologies including carbon capture utilization and storage, clean hydrogen technologies, and circular carbon economy.

Al Ghais said "chronic underinvestment" across all energy sources was putting the viability of the whole energy system at risk with an estimated $12.1 trillion required by the oil industry alone between now and 2045.

"Recent annual levels have been significantly below this, due to industry downturns, the pandemic, and the increasing focus on environmental, social and governance issues," he said.

Industry policymakers and stakeholders needed to work together to ensure a long-term investment-friendly climate, with sufficient available finance, in a way that worked for producers and consumers, as well as developed and developing countries, said Al Ghais.

He said the effort was being severely hampered amid constant calls to halt all investment in new oil projects and said clarity on energy policy was critical if there were to be a "just, inclusive and realistic transition."

However, Al Ghais' comments were at odds with the International Energy Agency which has forecast "peak oil" in 2028 as demand will "slow almost to a halt" in the years ahead as the so-called energy transition -- the pivot away from fossil fuels -- accelerates.

Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
World News // 39 minutes ago
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed a challenge by Moscow to a new law there that prevented Russia from taking control of a site where they wanted to build a new embassy after Australian officials cited security concerns.
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
World News // 48 minutes ago
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday.
Russian state TV shares first video of defense minister since Wagner revolt
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian state TV shares first video of defense minister since Wagner revolt
June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian defense ministry released a video to state television on Monday showing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting troops involved in the war in Ukraine.
1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails
World News // 4 hours ago
1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails
June 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster in Sweden derailed over the weekend, killing one person and injuring several others, the amusement park said.
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
World News // 15 hours ago
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
June 25 (UPI) -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will bring "major changes" to Greece after securing a second term as Prime Minister on Sunday.
Belarus has become 'haven for war criminals' after Prigozhin deal, Lithuania president says
World News // 17 hours ago
Belarus has become 'haven for war criminals' after Prigozhin deal, Lithuania president says
June 25 (UPI) -- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Belarus has become a "haven for war criminals" after President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group.
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
June 25 (UPI) -- Russian regulators have blocked access to the VKontakte social network page for the Concord Group, the company owned by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
June 25 (UPI) -- The North Korean government has called a recent visit of the U.S. submarine Michigan to South Korea a "rehearsal" for the further deployment of nuclear submarines around the Korean peninsula.
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
June 25 (UPI) -- Senior Russian diplomats met with North Korea's vice foreign minister Im Chon Il and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday as President Vladimir Putin remained quiet in the aftermath of the Wagner rebellion.
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
June 25 (UPI) -- Wagner Group mercenaries who marched toward Moscow this weekend have now withdrawn from the Lipetsk region in southern Russia as Chechen fighters deployed to stop them left the city of Rostov-on-Don, officials said.
