Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site

Australia's High Court rejected an effort by Russia to block a law allowing the Australian government from canceling its lease on a plot of land where it planned to build an embassy. Photo by Mick Tsikas /EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed Russia's effort to block the Australian government from taking control of land where Moscow had planned to build a new embassy. High Court Judge Jayne Jagot said the law passed by the Parliament, which allows the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to end the lease on the property in Yarralumla, takes precedent in the case. Advertisement

"The court has made clear that there is no legal basis for a Russian presence to continue on the site at this time and we expect the Russian Federation to act in accordance with the court's ruling," Albanese said.

Following the ruling, a Russian diplomat who had been squatting at the site in protest left the area in an embassy vehicle.

Australia's government swiftly passed the law after Albanese said he received warnings about national security threats posed by the proximity of the embassy to Parliament.

Moscow, however, charged that the Kremlin had owned a lease on the property since 2008 and had already spent $8.2 million in construction and related work.

Lawyer Elliot Hyde, representing Russia in the proceedings, said Moscow's continued presence did not pose any national security threat.

He also expressed concern that Russia would have to remove the building that had already been constructed.

The decision ultimately does not directly impact Russia's embassy in Griffith, which is located about 1.5 miles away from Parliament House, nor Australia's diplomatic presence in Moscow.

In a press conference Monday, Albanese said the government did not intend to have any embassy at the site and would "consider the purpose of the land" moving forward.

"Future governments will consider what it is, I think it is a pretty good space there myself at the moment. So, it is not intended to give it to or allow for any other embassy to be there either," he said.