Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to a joint session of Congress in the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2022. Mitsotakis said he will bring “major changes” to Greece after securing a second term as Prime Minister on Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will bring "major changes" to Greece after securing a second term as Prime Minister on Sunday. Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy Party has earned more than 40% of the vote with about 96% of votes counted, CNN reports. The result will position Mitsotakis' party a 158-seat majority in the 300-seat parliament.

Mitsotakis' main competitor, Alexis Tsipras of Greece's "center-left party," has taken about 17% of the vote. The prime minister defeated Tsipras soundly in an election last month but called for another election to push for majority control of parliament.

The prime minister said the results mean that Greece is ready for a change.

"The citizens gave us a strong mandate to move forward on the path of major changes that the country needs," Mitsotakis tweeted. "I promise you that I will be Prime Minister of all Greeks. Because problems have no color. And citizens must feel that the state is next to them in every difficulty."

Οι πολίτες μας έδωσαν ισχυρή εντολή να προχωρήσουμε στον δρόμο των μεγάλων αλλαγών που έχει ανάγκη η χώρα. Σας υπόσχομαι πως θα είμαι Πρωθυπουργός όλων των Ελλήνων. Γιατί τα προβλήματα δεν έχουν χρώμα. Και οι πολίτες πρέπει να αισθάνονται το κράτος δίπλα τους σε κάθε δυσκολία. pic.twitter.com/wAyAXRNLTz— Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) June 25, 2023



Mitsotakis led Greece as it navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. He campaigned on helping the country overcome financial instability and rising prices, according to BBC.

The new, far-right Spartans party has won about 4.7% of the vote, making the party eligible to join the parliament. The Spartans, along with two other right-wing parties, have closed in on 34 seats in parliament with about 13% of the vote.