Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit Saturday after leaving the United States where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

June 24 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit Saturday after leaving the United States where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden. Modi is scheduled to discuss strengthening ties between India and Egypt with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Advertisement

The trip marks Modi's first-ever visit to Egypt, and the first to the country by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/rTqQcz3tz7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

El-Sisi made a state visit to India in January.

Trade between the two nations was valued at $7.26 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, a 75% increase from the previous year.

Approximately 50 Indian companies operate in Egypt and have a collective $3.15 billion invested there.

"I am confident this visit will strengthen India's ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes," Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.

He later met with the Indian community there, adding he was "Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages."

Biden on Wednesday honored Modi with a vegetarian dinner at the White House during what was termed a "historic" state visit.

The two leaders also reached several agreements on the defense and technology fronts during Modi's visit.