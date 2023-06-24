Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2023 / 3:27 PM

N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit

By Matt Bernardini
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is shown meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on Monday during a visit to Beijing. North Korea's foreign ministry has criticized Blinken's remarks during the meeting. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of State/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is shown meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on Monday during a visit to Beijing. North Korea's foreign ministry has criticized Blinken's remarks during the meeting. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of State/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, threatening to take "overwhelming and offensive" countermeasures should the United States ratchet up military pressure.

North Korean foreign affairs ministry official Kwon Jong Gun called Blinken a "low-class diplomat advocating power-based 'diplomacy'" in a statement released Saturday, six days after Blinken visited Beijing and agreed with Chinese leaders to improve relations between the superpowers.

In a statement carried by official North Korean media, Kwon specifically criticized Blinken's remarks during the trip that China was in a "unique" position to press Pyongyang to re-engage in stalled peace talks. He called those remarks "rubbish" and declared the North would take more offensive measures if the Beijing visit resulted in more pressure by Washington and its regional allies.

"We seriously warn that the scale and scope of the DPRK's counteraction measures will be extended more overwhelmingly and offensively in case the escalation of the U.S. military action and provocation in the Korean peninsula and the region is spotted," Kwon said.

RELATED World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia

Blinken's trip to Beijing last week was headlined by an agreement to improve relations. The top U.S. diplomat urged Chinese leaders to use their leverage as North Korea's main trading partner to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons.

"Unless the U.S. stops the act of violating our sovereignty and threatening us in disregard of our rights and interests and takes a clear action ... to lift its heinous hostile policy toward [North Korea], there will be neither restraint nor adjustment in the latter's exercise of its right to self defense," Kwon warned.

RELATED Biden 'dictator' remark angers China days after Blinken meeting with Xi

RELATED Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Wagner Group chief says troops are turning back from Moscow march
World News // 5 hours ago
Wagner Group chief says troops are turning back from Moscow march
June 24 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group private mercenaries have stopped their march towards Moscow and are returning to their field camps, the group's leader said in an audio recording late Saturday.
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit
World News // 39 minutes ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit
June 24 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit Saturday after leaving the United States where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
World leaders take wait-and-see approach to developing situation in Russia
June 24 (UPI) -- World leaders are taking a wait and see approach Saturday as reaction pours in amid reports of a military revolt and possible coup in Russia by the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group.
Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
World News // 1 hour ago
Moscow mayor declares terrorism alert as Wagner Group advances on city
June 24 (UPI) -- The mayor of Moscow on Saturday placed the Russian capital on a counter-terrorism alert as fighters loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary group advanced on the city from the south.
Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014
World News // 2 hours ago
Timeline: Mercenary group has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been fighting on Russia's behalf in Crimea and the Donbas region of Ukraine since 2014.
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin: Hot dog chef to inner circle to 'treason'
June 24 (UPI) -- The Wagner Group of private mercenaries marching Saturday on Russia is run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose journey from Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle to a foe accused of treason runs through Ukraine.
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Leader of Wagner mercenary group fighting Ukraine vows 'justice' against Russia
June 23 (UPI) -- In a major escalation of Russian infighting, the head of the Wagner mercenary group is being investigated by Russia for inciting mutiny after he accused the country's military of launching a missile strike on his troops.
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities try to construct timeline of submersible's doomed trek to Titanic
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials are working to establish the timeline for the implosion of a submersible carrying five people to the Titanic wreck site deep underwater.
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to build memorial for U.S. war veterans
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said a memorial monument dedicated to two American Korean War veterans will be built this year.
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
World News // 1 day ago
Japan mourns Battle of Okinawa on anniversary amid fear of new conflict with China
June 23 (UPI) -- Japan mourned the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa, one of the fiercest conflicts in World War II, on Friday while addressing tensions over a more aggressive China.
