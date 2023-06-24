N. Korea threatens 'overwhelming' countermeasures following Blinken's China visit

June 24 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, threatening to take "overwhelming and offensive" countermeasures should the United States ratchet up military pressure.
North Korean foreign affairs ministry official Kwon Jong Gun called Blinken a "low-class diplomat advocating power-based 'diplomacy'" in a statement released Saturday, six days after Blinken visited Beijing and agreed with Chinese leaders to improve relations between the superpowers.