EU adopts new Russia sanctions package targeting dual-use technology, transport

The European Union has introduced a new sanctions package against Russia on Friday, which targets dual use technology and transportation of Russian goods. File Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- The European Union adopted an 11th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday that include a transit ban on certain goods passing through Russia and provisions to cut off exports to third-party countries that transfer technology to Russia. "To further minimize the risk of sanctions' circumvention, today's decision prohibits the transit via the territory of Russia of more goods and technology which may contribute to Russia's military and technology enhancement or to the development of the defense or security," the European Council said in a press release. Advertisement

"Our sanctions are already taking a heavy toll on the Russian economy and the Kremlin's ability to finance its aggression. Today's package increases our pressure on Russia and Putin's war machine," said High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell.

"By tackling sanctions circumvention, we will maximize pressure on Russia by depriving it further of the resources it so desperately needs to allow it to pursue its illegal war against Ukraine," Borrell said.

The new sanctions package also includes provisions to address so-called "dual-use" technology, which can serve both civilian and military functions.

In addition to tightening the rules around third-party nations, the new package sanctions 87 entities, including four third-country entities linked to the manufacture and transfer of military technology, specifically drones.

Trailers and semitrailers registered in Russia also will be banned from transporting goods via European Union roadways. Under the new provisions, ships that are suspected of conducting ship to ship transfers, a common sanctions circumvention tactic, can be blocked from European Ports.

The European Council also extended the suspension of broadcast licenses for major Russian propaganda outlets RT, Oriental Review, New Eastern Outlook, Tsargrad and Katehon.

"These outlets are under the permeant direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and have been used by the latter for its continuous and concerted propaganda actions targeted at the civil society in the EU and neighboring countries, gravely distorting and manipulating facts," the European Council said.