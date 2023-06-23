Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2023 / 8:11 AM

Russia challenges Australia's effort to block construction of new embassy

By Clyde Hughes
Russia on Friday challenged Australia's decision to end the Kremlin's lease for a new embassy already under construction on land near the Australian Parliament. Photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE
Russia on Friday challenged Australia's decision to end the Kremlin's lease for a new embassy already under construction on land near the Australian Parliament. Photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- The Russian government approached the Australia High Court on Friday to challenge a new law that allowed Australia to end the Kremlin's lease for a new embassy already under construction in Yarralumla.

Attorneys representing Russian Ambassador Alexey Pavlovsky filed an injunction in the High Court against new laws that tore up the Kremlin's lease, charging it has had a lease on the property since 2008 and has already spent $8.2 million in construction and related work.

Advertisement

The Australian government said Moscow's prospective embassy on land next to Australia's Parliament House presents a possible national security risk. Australia's National Capital Authority issued an eviction order to the Russian embassy to leave the site in August, about six months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week. "Weare acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence."

RELATED Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention

A new law passed in the fall allowed the government to end the lease altogether.

Advertisement

"The Russian Federation has informed the Commonwealth of its intention to commence legal proceedings in the High Court, in which they will challenge the validity of the legislation on constitutional grounds," a spokesperson for the Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said.

"Russia's challenge to the validity of the law is not unexpected. This is part of the Russian playbook."

RELATED Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge

Russia's signed the 99-year lease for the property in 2008 with ongoing annual rental payments of just five cents. Since then, Russia was slow to develop the land, which the Albanese government has seized on in revoking the agreement.

Moscow had said it start building its new embassy 18 months after signing the agreement but failed to do so until recently.

In an unusual twist, a man believed to be a Russian diplomat has been allegedly squatting on the proposed Russian embassy building site in defiance of Australian law.

RELATED John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'

Albanese said he was not concerned about the man being a security threat, describing him as "some bloke standing on a blade of grass."

"Australia will stand up for our values and we will stand up for our national security," he said.

Latest Headlines

EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
World News // 27 minutes ago
EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law
June 23 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg was set to meet with the European Union's top digital regulator Friday as U.S. social media platforms rush to prepare for new online legislation aimed at combating disinformation and trolling.
Calls grow for China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors
World News // 2 hours ago
Calls grow for China to stop repatriating North Korean defectors
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- The head of South Korea's human rights watchdog group urged China on Friday not to repatriate detained North Korean escapees after borders are reopened.
British retail sales growth slows to 0.3% as consumers cut back on food shopping
World News // 2 hours ago
British retail sales growth slows to 0.3% as consumers cut back on food shopping
June 23 (UPI) -- Retail sales growth in Britain slowed in May as rising cost of living and food prices exerted a drag on spending with consumers cutting back on grocery shopping.
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
World News // 8 hours ago
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
June 23 (UPI) -- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned a jailed journalist on Thursday, to the celebration of reporting organizations, the European Union and his family.
British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator
World News // 11 hours ago
British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator
June 22 (UPI) -- The British Museum has admitted to using translations of poems by Qiu Jin without the permission of the translator in a new exhibition.
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
World News // 12 hours ago
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
June 22 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta announced Thursday the company plans to remove news on the platform and Instagram in Canada after a bill passed parliament that would force tech giants into paying news outlets for content.
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
Tropical Storm Bret neared Barbados on Thursday afternoon as it continued on its westwardly trek, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Lesser Antilles.
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
World News // 1 day ago
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
June 22 (UPI) -- Both OceanGate and the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people aboard the missing deep-water submersible that vanished during a dive over the weekend, are believed to be dead.
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
World News // 19 hours ago
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
SEOUL, June 22 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence-based voice cloning technology is suspected of being used in phishing scams, according to South Korean security firm SK Shieldus.
Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
June 22 (UPI) -- A Moscow court refused to end the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich Thursday. Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities in March on espionage charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
Government isn't obligated to provide water to Navajo Nation, Supreme Court says
Government isn't obligated to provide water to Navajo Nation, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement