June 22, 2023 / 12:18 PM

Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian-backed occupation authorities reported Ukrainian strikes against the Chonhar bridge which connects Kherson Oblast to Crimea. Photo Courtesy of Volodymyr Saldo/Telegram
June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces damaged the Chonhar Bridge, which connects Kherson Oblast to Crimea, Russian-backed occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast said Thursday.

Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian collaborator in Kherson Oblast, said "an attack was made on the Chonhar bridge overnight," according to the pro-Kremlin outlet Baza.

"According to preliminary assessment, British Storm Shadow missiles were used," Saldo said.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Kherson Oblast's occupation government, said no injuries were reported.

"At the moment, explosive experts are conducting an examination to assess the type of ammunition. The profile services have begun to inspect the roadway," wrote on Telegram Thursday.

"The possibility of movement will be reported within the hour. Please remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information."

The bridge presents one of the quickest routes from Crimea to the front line of the conflict and provides access to the occupied city of Melitopol.

Saldo said "there are other land routes to Crimea," and that the strikes "will not affect the course of the special operation in any way." Saldo also threatened to attack the bridge between Moldova and Romania in retaliation for the strikes.

Saldo also posted images of the damaged bridge to his Telegram channel.

Last summer, prior to retaking Kherson city, Ukrainian forces targeted the Antonivsky bridge to cut off Russian supply lines.

In October, Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia, was severely damaged by a truck bomb.

