Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Wednesday, along with his brother, on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women. Tate told reporters after the hearing "We are not the first affluent and wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked." File photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE/

June 22 (UPI) -- Self-proclaimed lifestyle coach and social media influencer Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Wednesday, along with his brother Tristan, following charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women. While the court was expected to set a date for their trial and make a decision on whether the brothers would remain under house arrest, the case was adjourned until Friday. Advertisement

Both brothers were detained in December and moved from detention to house arrest in March. They were formally charged Tuesday.

As he walked out of Wednesday's hearing, Andrew Tate told reporters gathered outside, "We are not the first affluent and wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked."

"I also want to give a very special thanks to Romania and Romanian people. The number of Romanian people who send me messages is absolutely fantastic," Andrew Tate added. "This is my home. I love this country. I'm gonna stay here regardless, no matter what, and I look forward to being found innocent."

The indictment accuses the Tate brothers, along with two Romanian women, of organizing a criminal enterprise in 2021 for human trafficking. The four allegedly recruited seven women who were threatened with violence and exploited sexually, according to the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.

Andrew Tate, who is a former professional kickboxer, has also been charged with raping one of the victims. His brother, Tristan, has been charged with instigating others to violence.

While Andrew Tate has been shut out of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for policy violations, reposts from other users and his Twitter account -- which was reinstated after Elon Musk purchased the company -- have allowed him to maintain an online presence.

In a post Tuesday, he claimed his innocence in what he called a warning to men.

"This isn't about me. This isn't about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us," Andrew Tate wrote in a tweet. "Today it's me. Tomorrow it's you. Nobody is safe from these lies."