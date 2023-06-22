More rescue vessels arrive in Atlantic as missing submersible due to run out of oxygen

1/2

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Ann Harvey was one of two vessels that arrived at the scene early Thursday to aid the search for a missing submersible surveying the wreckage of the Titanic. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

June 22 (UPI) -- Two Canadian Coast Guard vessels arrived in the Atlantic early Thursday to help search for a deep water submersible that vanished during an dive to the Titanic wreckage over the weekend, but time was running out to find the five trapped explorers. The icebreaker Ann Harvey was now on the scene alongside a Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic recovery vessel, joining multiple other ships from the U.S. and France in a desperate search for Titan, which never resurfaced from the ocean floor on Sunday, according to a statement by the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Boston. Advertisement

The day before, a French ship arrived with a remote-operated underwater vehicle to search the sea bed in an area where sonar had detected banging noises over the past two days.

The submersible, called Victor 6000, was working in four-hour shifts and guided by a team of two pilots on a surface ship. The rover is equipped with a pair of robot arms and lights that can penetrate the darkness of the abyss, providing real-time camera analysis from 2.5 miles below.

Advertisement

Another similar roving vessel from Magellan was expected to arrive soon.

So far there has been no sign of the tiny Titan vessel, while many close to the search were hoping for a miracle that it would be found in time to save the passengers as Coast Guard officials estimated the crew was due to run out of oxygen just before 7:10 a.m. EDT Thursday after more than four days underwater.

"Although it's a desperate situation, there's hope, and you have to stay optimistic for as long as possible," said Dr. Rob Larter of the British Antarctic Survey, while noting the search area had not narrowed to the area where sounds were picked up. "Every step takes time and time is what we are running out of."

RELATED Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub

The search expanded Wednesday to an area about twice the size of Connecticut and 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, where the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage more than 111 years ago.

The Canadian Coast Guard boat John Cabot also joined the search on Wednesday along with commercial vessels Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin, while at least seven other vessels were en route, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Advertisement

A Coast Guard C-130 crew also arrived to assist the operation.

A U.S. Navy deep ocean salvage ship with a lift system capable of recovering small vessels on the ocean floor was still days away from the search site.

Communication with Titan was lost Sunday nearly two hours into the dive.

By Thursday, the vessel had minimal oxygen remaining as international teams continued to scour the region around the clock.

On board are Hamish Harding, 58, a British aviator who has set world records; British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; Stockton Rush, 61, CEO of OceanGate, which runs the Titanic voyages; and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French Navy diver who is the director of underwater research for the company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic.

The Titanic disaster has long captured the imagination of historians and ocean explorers who have sought to piece together an accurate picture of what happened on that fateful night.

The wreckage of the Titanic was discovered in 1985 at a depth of about 12,500 feet.