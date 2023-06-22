Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 22, 2023 / 1:27 PM

Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention

By Patrick Hilsman
On Thursday, a Russian court upheld Evan Gershkovich's detention on espionage charges that have been described as a "sham" by U.S. officials. File Photo courtesy of Evan Gershkovich/LinkedIn
On Thursday, a Russian court upheld Evan Gershkovich's detention on espionage charges that have been described as a "sham" by U.S. officials. File Photo courtesy of Evan Gershkovich/LinkedIn

June 22 (UPI) -- A Moscow court on Thursday refused to end the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich has been detained since he was arrested by Russian authorities in March on espionage charges that have been denounced as illegitimate by the U.S. government and journalism watchdogs.

Advertisement

U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, attended Thursday's hearing, along with Gershkovich's parents, Mikhail and Ella, who traveled to Moscow from the United States.

In court, Gershkovich could be seen smiling and joking with his parents.

"Such hostage diplomacy is unacceptable, and we call on the Russian Federation to release him," Tracy told reporters.

Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Gershkovich "was caught red-handed."

Zakharova claimed Gershkovich's journalism "was merely a cover for spying."

The U.S. State Department denounced the charges against Gershkovich as a "sham."

"We've been very clear that Evan is wrongfully detained, being wrongfully detained and targeted for doing his job," said State Department Spokesperson

Reporters Without Borders has described Gershkovich as a "Russian state hostage."

In addition to Gershkovich, Russia is still holding U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who was detained on espionage charges in 2018.

Advertisement

In December, WNBA player Britney Griner was released from Russian custody after being held for 10 months on drug charges. Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Read More

Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30 Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee Russia has no grounds to hold reporter, House Foreign Affairs chairman says

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Bret delivers strong wind, heavy rain to Lesser Antilles
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Bret delivers strong wind, heavy rain to Lesser Antilles
Tropical Storm Bret continued on its westwardly trek Thursday, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Lesser Antilles.
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
World News // 1 hour ago
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
SEOUL, June 22 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence-based voice cloning technology is suspected of being used in phishing scams, according to South Korean security firm SK Shieldus.
Coast Guard announces debris field found during search for Titanic submersible
World News // 6 hours ago
Coast Guard announces debris field found during search for Titanic submersible
June 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it had discovered a debris field near the wreckage of the Titanic, as it continues to search for a deep-water submersible that vanished during a dive over the weekend.
Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge
June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces damaged the Chonhar Bridge, which connects Kherson Oblast to Crimea, according to Russian-backed occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast.
Inflationary pressure prompts Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates to 1.75%
World News // 4 hours ago
Inflationary pressure prompts Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates to 1.75%
June 22 (UPI) -- Swiss National Bank Thursday decided to further tighten monetary policy to fight inflation by raising interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.75%. SNB said inflation was increasing over the medium term.
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 15 year high as it battles soaring prices
World News // 5 hours ago
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 15 year high as it battles soaring prices
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank announced a sharp rise in interest rates Thursday in an escalation of its battle against rising prices triggered by the re-opening of the economy following COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges
June 22 (UPI) -- Australia's Internet watchdog gave Twitter 28 days to respond to a notice Thursday ordering it to show what it is doing to combat "inexcusable" levels of online hate affecting more than 5 million Australians.
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
World News // 11 hours ago
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 31 people are dead and seven injured after a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan on Wednesday night, state media reported.
Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges
World News // 13 hours ago
Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges
June 22 (UPI) -- Self-proclaimed lifestyle coach Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Wednesday with his brother on human trafficking and rape charges, as the court deferred a decision on a trial date and house arrest until Friday.
Paris explosion, fire injures dozens
World News // 21 hours ago
Paris explosion, fire injures dozens
June 21 (UPI) -- A large explosion and fire rocked central Paris on Wednesday, injuring 29 people, including four who were critically hurt, as rescue workers search for at least two believed to be missing in the rubble.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Coast Guard announces debris field found during search for Titanic submersible
Coast Guard announces debris field found during search for Titanic submersible
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement