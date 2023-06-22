Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 22, 2023 / 9:55 PM

British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator

By Adam Schrader
The British Museum has admitted to using translations of poems by Qiu Jin without the permission of the translator in a new exhibition. Image courtesy of British Museum
The British Museum has admitted to using translations of poems by Qiu Jin without the permission of the translator in a new exhibition. Image courtesy of British Museum

June 22 (UPI) -- The British Museum has admitted to using translations of poems by Qiu Jin without the permission of the translator in a new exhibition.

The translator, Yilin Wang, who uses she/they pronouns, had blasted the institution in a series of tweets for using the translation of Qiu Jin's poems without crediting them. Qiu Jin was a Chinese revolutionary and feminist writer who was executed after a failed uprising against the Qing dynasty in 1907.

Advertisement

"It's come to my attention that your exhibit 'China's hidden century' uses my translations of Qiu Jin's poetry, but you never contacted me for permission. Please note this is a copyright infringement!" Wang said in their initial tweet.

Wang later demanded that all their translations be removed from the exhibit, including all exhibition books and signage, unless the museum "makes a proper offer" to compensate them.

RELATED Google celebrates sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz's 93rd birthday with a Doodle

"Recently we realized that permissions and acknowledgement for a translation by Yilin Wang had been inadvertently omitted from our exhibition China's hidden century. This was an unintentional human error for which the Museum has apologized to Yilin Wang," the museum said in a statement.

The British Museum said it has taken down all of their translations in the exhibit and offered them financial payment for the amount of time the translations appeared in the institution.

Advertisement

"The British Museum takes copyright permissions seriously. Across the range of our work, we make every effort to contact the owners of rights in text, images, print and digital media," the museum said.

RELATED Thom Yorke to exhibit paintings with Stanley Donwood, showing Radiohead's art world ties

"This was a particularly complicated project and we recognize we made an inadvertent mistake and fell short of our usual standards."

Museum officials said the institution worked with more than 400 people from 20 countries on the exhibit and that workers have been subject to "personal attacks on social media" from Wang's supporters.

"We stand behind our colleagues fully and request those responsible for these personal attacks to desist as we work with Yilin Wang to resolve the issues they have raised concerning the use of their translations within the exhibition," the museum said.

RELATED Thieves who stole Warhol, Pollock paintings and sports memorabilia face federal charges

Wang followed up after the British Museum's statement and said that the she had received the offer for payment.

However, they said they also received an email from the museum that reads: "We will not be reinstating the translations in the exhibition that have been removed following your complaint, and therefore you will not be acknowledged in the exhibition as your work will not be featured."

Latest Headlines

Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
World News // 1 hour ago
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
June 22 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta announced Thursday the company plans to remove news on the platform and Instagram in Canada after a bill passed parliament that would force tech giants into paying news outlets for content.
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
Tropical Storm Bret neared Barbados on Thursday afternoon as it continued on its westwardly trek, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Lesser Antilles.
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
World News // 14 hours ago
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
June 22 (UPI) -- Both OceanGate and the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people aboard the missing deep-water submersible that vanished during a dive over the weekend, are believed to be dead.
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
World News // 8 hours ago
Generative AI suspected in phishing scams
SEOUL, June 22 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence-based voice cloning technology is suspected of being used in phishing scams, according to South Korean security firm SK Shieldus.
Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian court upholds reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
June 22 (UPI) -- A Moscow court refused to end the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich Thursday. Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities in March on espionage charges.
Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge
June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces damaged the Chonhar Bridge, which connects Kherson Oblast to Crimea, according to Russian-backed occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast.
Inflationary pressure prompts Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates to 1.75%
World News // 12 hours ago
Inflationary pressure prompts Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates to 1.75%
June 22 (UPI) -- Swiss National Bank Thursday decided to further tighten monetary policy to fight inflation by raising interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.75%. SNB said inflation was increasing over the medium term.
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 15 year high as it battles soaring prices
World News // 13 hours ago
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 15 year high as it battles soaring prices
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank announced a sharp rise in interest rates Thursday in an escalation of its battle against rising prices triggered by the re-opening of the economy following COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges
World News // 14 hours ago
Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges
June 22 (UPI) -- Australia's Internet watchdog gave Twitter 28 days to respond to a notice Thursday ordering it to show what it is doing to combat "inexcusable" levels of online hate affecting more than 5 million Australians.
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
World News // 18 hours ago
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 31 people are dead and seven injured after a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan on Wednesday night, state media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement