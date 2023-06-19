Trending
World News
June 19, 2023 / 1:14 PM / Updated at 8:36 PM

Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles

By UPI Staff
Tropical Storm Bret was forecast to make its way across the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, bringing hurricane conditions to some of the islands. Image courtesy of NOAA
The center of Tropical Storm Bret approached St. Vincent and St. Lucia on Thursday evening as the storm system continued on its westwardly trek, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Lesser Antilles.

The storm is forecast to continue sweeping westwardly across the region before moving into the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Friday.

In its 8 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Bret was located about 55 miles southeast of St. Lucia and about 60 miles west-northwest of Barbados. The storm was moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

A hurricane watch remained in effect for St. Lucia with hurricane conditions expected through Thursday evening. The government of Barbados also upgraded the tropical storm watch for Barbados to a tropical storm warning.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Dominica and Martinique and a tropical storm watch was also issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The NHC said Bret was expected to maintain its westward movement while increasing forward speed in the next several days. By Friday, the system still is expected to be a tropical storm heading west and located north of Venezuela.

The storm is expected to continue its westward motion, traveling across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Bret is no longer expected to reach hurricane strength but is expected to strengthen some as it approaches the Lesser Antilles before weakening over the Caribbean Sea and likely dissipating on Saturday, the NHC said.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the storm and tropical storm conditions are expected within warning and watch areas late Thursday.

Total rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some areas are forecast for parts of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe to St. Vincent in the Grenadines, including Barbados.

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and urban flooding are possible and Bret may generate surf swells, including life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in parts of the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.

Bret formed on Monday and is the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, following Arlene, which formed in early June.

Behind Bret in the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a tropical depression that is moving west but expected to dissipate.

