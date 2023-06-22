Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 22, 2023 / 9:00 AM

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 15 year high as it battles soaring prices

By Paul Godfrey
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey announcing a sharp rise in interest rates to 5% on Thursday warned that high inflation meant that if the central bank did not raise rates now, it could be worse later. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey announcing a sharp rise in interest rates to 5% on Thursday warned that high inflation meant that if the central bank did not raise rates now, it could be worse later. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank announced a sharp rise in interest rates Thursday in an escalation of its 18-month-long battle against soaring prices triggered by the re-opening of the economy following COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted by a majority of 7-2 to hike the Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 5%, the highest level since September 2008, due to persistently high services inflation and stronger than expected wages growth, the bank said in a news release.

Advertisement

The rise was the 13th consecutive increase in a cycle that began in December 2021 with the two dissenting members of the committee arguing that the rate should be held unchanged at 4.5% despite the latest inflation report showing consumer price inflation remained stubbornly high and core inflation was on the rise.

"The economy is doing better than expected, but inflation is still too high and we've got to deal with it, said BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.

RELATED Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely

"We know this is hard -- many people with mortgages or loans will be understandably worried about what this means for them. But if we don't raise rates now, it could be worse later."

Advertisement

The bank said it would not waver from its remit to sustainably return inflation to its 2% target over the medium term warning that this could necessitate further rates hikes to at least 5.5%.

Sharp rises in short-maturity government bond yields meant the market-implied path for Bank Rate over the next three years had risen to around 5.5%, from 4% when the MPC last met on May 11.

RELATED British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%

"The MPC recognizes that the second-round effects in domestic price and wage developments generated by external cost shocks are likely to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge, said the bank.

"There has been significant upside news in recent data that indicates more persistence in the inflation process, against the background of a tight labor market and continued resilience in demand."

The Labor opposition's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the rise in interest rates was extremely worrying for families, especially those with mortgages.

RELATED ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation

"Families will be desperately worried about what this means for them. They want to know support is there if they need it," Reeves said in a Twitter post.

"Labor's five-point plan to help ease the Tory mortgage penalty would provide practical help now."

The proposed measures include instructing lenders to help customers by switching them to interest-only mortgages, extending their mortgage term and halting repossessions for six months.

Advertisement

But Reeves ruled out Labor providing direct financial support for people with mortgages were it to win the next election saying large amounts of "untargeted fiscal support from the government" was not the right response.

Latest Headlines

Inflationary pressure prompts Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates to 1.75%
World News // 22 minutes ago
Inflationary pressure prompts Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates to 1.75%
June 22 (UPI) -- Swiss National Bank Thursday decided to further tighten monetary policy to fight inflation by raising interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.75%. SNB said inflation was increasing over the medium term.
Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia's online watchdog threatens Twitter with fines as online abuse surges
June 22 (UPI) -- Australia's Internet watchdog gave Twitter 28 days to respond to a notice Thursday ordering it to show what it is doing to combat "inexcusable" levels of online hate affecting more than 5 million Australians.
More rescue vessels arrive in Atlantic as missing submersible due to run out of oxygen
World News // 2 hours ago
More rescue vessels arrive in Atlantic as missing submersible due to run out of oxygen
June 22 (UPI) -- Two Canadian Coast Guard vessels arrived in the Atlantic early Thursday to help search for a deep water submersible that vanished during an dive to the Titanic wreckage over the weekend as oxygen was due to run out soon.
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
World News // 6 hours ago
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 31 people are dead and seven injured after a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan on Wednesday night, state media reported.
Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges
World News // 9 hours ago
Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges
June 22 (UPI) -- Self-proclaimed lifestyle coach Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Wednesday with his brother on human trafficking and rape charges, as the court deferred a decision on a trial date and house arrest until Friday.
Antillean islands brace for heavy rain, wind as Tropical Storm Bret tracks west
World News // 2 days ago
Antillean islands brace for heavy rain, wind as Tropical Storm Bret tracks west
Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Paris explosion, fire injures dozens
World News // 16 hours ago
Paris explosion, fire injures dozens
June 21 (UPI) -- A large explosion and fire rocked central Paris on Wednesday, injuring 29 people, including four who were critically hurt, as rescue workers search for at least two believed to be missing in the rubble.
U.S., EU, Britain pledge additional aid at Ukraine Recovery Conference in London
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., EU, Britain pledge additional aid at Ukraine Recovery Conference in London
June 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed new aid commitments from allies in the United States, Britain and the European Union.
British debt-to-GDP tops 100% as government borrowing soars to six-decade high
World News // 23 hours ago
British debt-to-GDP tops 100% as government borrowing soars to six-decade high
June 21 (UPI) -- Britain's national debt hit $3.27 trillion in May, broaching the critical 100% debt-to-GDP barrier for the first time in more than 60 years, provisional estimates released Wednesday indicate.
Biden 'dictator' remark angers China days after Blinken meeting with Xi
World News // 1 day ago
Biden 'dictator' remark angers China days after Blinken meeting with Xi
June 21 (UPI) -- Days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in an effort to stabilize bilateral relations, President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement