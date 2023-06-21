Paris explosion, fire injures dozens

French emergency services work the scene of an explosion and fire that injured dozens Wednesday in the fifth arrondissement area of Paris. Crews are searching for two people believed to be missing in the rubble. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- A large explosion and fire rocked central Paris on Wednesday, injuring 29 people, including four who were critically hurt, as rescue workers search for at least two believed to be missing in the rubble. The powerful blast shook the area near Rue Saint Jacques in the city's fifth arrondissement about 5 p.m. local time, collapsing part of a building that housed fashion and design school Paris American Academy, according to local officials, who said the fire spread to neighboring buildings. Advertisement

A massive number of fire and rescue crews responded to the scene on Paris' Left Bank before quickly gaining control of the fire.

While fire officials have not confirmed a cause, the district mayor, Édouard Civel, blamed a gas leak. Witnesses reported smelling gas in the area before the explosion, and a public prosecutor already is calling for a legal investigation.

"An investigation is now underway, as part of legal investigation that has been opened on the following charges: unintentional injury with the aggravating circumstance of deliberately endangering the lives of others," Laure Beccuau, a Paris public prosecutor, told the Agence France-Presse.

"I would stress that this charge was chosen because we felt it was the most appropriate on the basis of the evidence available at the time," Beccuau added. "There is nothing to prevent this classification from evolving, even if we have initial elements that lead us to confirm that this explosion originated in the building."

After the explosion, residents in the area were not allowed to return to their homes. About 20 families who lived in the building and two neighboring buildings will be rehoused, officials told French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told reporters at the scene that she had activated the city's crisis unit as she thanked police and fire crews.

"First of all, I have a thought for the victims and their loved ones," Hidalgo said. "Paris remains mobilized and provides accommodation solutions for this evening and the days to come. Thanks to the Préfecture de Police, the Pompiers Paris and the emergency services for their rapid intervention."

French President Emmanuel Macron, who attended a music festival in Paris after the blast, asked the crowd for a moment to think "of those who were injured."

"Tonight we celebrate the music, but the heart is not at the party," Macron told the crowd.

"We are thinking of all those who were hit by the explosion in Paris, of the missing persons, of the rescue forces at work."

