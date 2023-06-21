Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2023 / 7:45 AM

West Bank Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villagers, injuring dozens

By Clyde Hughes
People mourn during the funeral of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff in the Israeli settlement of Shilo in the West Bank, on Wednesday. Settler violence in response to the death overnight injured three dozen Palestinians. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
People mourn during the funeral of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff in the Israeli settlement of Shilo in the West Bank, on Wednesday. Settler violence in response to the death overnight injured three dozen Palestinians. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

June 21 (UPI) -- Israeli West Bank settlers injured more than three dozen Palestinian villagers during overnight attacks in response to the death of four settlers in the area on Tuesday.

The attacks occurred in the northern West Bank from Turmus'ayya east of Ramallah to Deir Sharaf west of Nablus, about 30 miles north of Jerusalem, according to violence monitor Ghassan Douglas.

Advertisement

Douglas said at least 37 Palestinians were injured by live and rubber-coated bullets, stones, and tear gas while 147 vehicles were damaged by fire or stones, including an ambulance. Settlers were also accused of damaging 23 homes, 16 shops and setting fire to crops.

In one incident, Palestinian firefighters prevented a fire at a service station set ablaze from reaching the fuel tanks. Firefighters also battled fires at numerous Palestinian houses and cars in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya.

RELATED Israel approves plans to expedite construction of West Bank homes

In the meantime, the Israeli military made preparations early Wednesday morning for the demolition of the homes of two alleged Palestinian gunmen connected with Hamas who are accused in the deaths of the four Israeli settlers on Tuesday.

Israeli authorities said Muhannad Faleh Shehadeh, 24, and Khaled Mustafa Sabah, 25, opened fire at a gas station near the large Israeli settlement of Eli, killing four people and wounding four others.

Advertisement

The victims were identified as Harel Masood, 21; Elisha Anteman, 17; and Ofer Fayerman, 64; and Shmuel Mordoff, 17.

RELATED Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit

Tearing down the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks is a controversial tactic, supported by hardliners but decried by human rights activists as unjustly punitive.

The latest eruption of West Bank violence is a continuation from Monday when four Palestinians died and dozens were injured and the Israel Defense Forces said several soldiers were injured during a raid in Jenin.

The IDF said it targeted two "wanted suspects" in Jenin but were met with improvised explosive devices that injured seven soldiers and border police officers. The Israeli military used fire from army helicopters to evacuate soldiers.

RELATED Rocket fire briefly interrupts Gaza cease-fire

Latest Headlines

U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, says expert
World News // 56 minutes ago
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, says expert
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 14 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine and China's growing tensions with the United States are major obstacles preventing the United Nations Security Council from imposing new sanctions against North Korea,  a former U.N. expert&n
British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%
World News // 1 hour ago
British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%
June 21 (UPI) -- The pace at which prices rose in Britain remained unchanged in May for the second straight month due to rising costs for air travel, recreational and cultural goods and services, the latest figures out Wednesday show.
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
June 21 (UPI) -- A Chinese aircraft carrier group passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taipei's Defense Ministry said, as military tensions continue to simmer around the democratic island.
4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack
World News // 8 hours ago
4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack
June 20 (UPI) -- Four civilians were killed and several others were injured when Palestinian attackers opened fire at a gas station near a large Israeli settlement of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage
World News // 15 hours ago
Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage
June 20 (UPI) -- Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage.
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
World News // 16 hours ago
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, who fled from Japan to Lebanon after being accused of financial misconduct, is suing his former employers for $1 billion in damages, alleging defamation.
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
World News // 18 hours ago
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
June 20 (UPI) -- Romanian authorities on Tuesday charged self-styled lifestyle coach and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan with rape and human trafficking.
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
June 20 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed missile strikes against cities across Ukraine in the largest such attack in over two weeks as Ukrainian forces claim modest but important battlefield gains.
7-Eleven tests delivery robot in South Korea
World News // 20 hours ago
7-Eleven tests delivery robot in South Korea
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- Global convenience store giant 7-Eleven has begun a test run of a robot delivery service in South Korea in conjunction with Neubility, a South Korean startup.
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane
June 19 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes
Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement