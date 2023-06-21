West Bank Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villagers, injuring dozens

People mourn during the funeral of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff in the Israeli settlement of Shilo in the West Bank, on Wednesday. Settler violence in response to the death overnight injured three dozen Palestinians. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

June 21 (UPI) -- Israeli West Bank settlers injured more than three dozen Palestinian villagers during overnight attacks in response to the death of four settlers in the area on Tuesday. The attacks occurred in the northern West Bank from Turmus'ayya east of Ramallah to Deir Sharaf west of Nablus, about 30 miles north of Jerusalem, according to violence monitor Ghassan Douglas. Advertisement

Douglas said at least 37 Palestinians were injured by live and rubber-coated bullets, stones, and tear gas while 147 vehicles were damaged by fire or stones, including an ambulance. Settlers were also accused of damaging 23 homes, 16 shops and setting fire to crops.

In one incident, Palestinian firefighters prevented a fire at a service station set ablaze from reaching the fuel tanks. Firefighters also battled fires at numerous Palestinian houses and cars in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya.

RELATED Israel approves plans to expedite construction of West Bank homes

In the meantime, the Israeli military made preparations early Wednesday morning for the demolition of the homes of two alleged Palestinian gunmen connected with Hamas who are accused in the deaths of the four Israeli settlers on Tuesday.

Israeli authorities said Muhannad Faleh Shehadeh, 24, and Khaled Mustafa Sabah, 25, opened fire at a gas station near the large Israeli settlement of Eli, killing four people and wounding four others.

Advertisement

The victims were identified as Harel Masood, 21; Elisha Anteman, 17; and Ofer Fayerman, 64; and Shmuel Mordoff, 17.

Tearing down the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks is a controversial tactic, supported by hardliners but decried by human rights activists as unjustly punitive.

The latest eruption of West Bank violence is a continuation from Monday when four Palestinians died and dozens were injured and the Israel Defense Forces said several soldiers were injured during a raid in Jenin.

The IDF said it targeted two "wanted suspects" in Jenin but were met with improvised explosive devices that injured seven soldiers and border police officers. The Israeli military used fire from army helicopters to evacuate soldiers.