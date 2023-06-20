Trending
June 20, 2023 / 1:47 PM

Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking

By Patrick Hilsman
Social media influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan (R), shown here after a hearing in December, have been formally charged with rape and human trafficking by Romanian authorities. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
June 20 (UPI) -- Romanian authorities on Tuesday charged self-styled lifestyle coach and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan with rape and human trafficking.

Tate, who is a former martial artist, has gained a massive following of young men through his sexist content and lifestyle products.

Tate had his Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts shut down for policy violations, but he maintains a presence on social media via reposts from other users. Tate's Twitter account was shut down in 2017 for policy violations but reinstated after Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

The Tate brothers were detained in December and moved from detention to house arrest in March.

RELATED Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers

The indictment accuses the Tate brothers, along with two women associates with Romanian nationality, of setting up a criminal enterprise in 2021 for the purpose of human trafficking.

Romanian authorities say the Tate brothers and their associates also committed crimes related to human trafficking in the United States and Britain.

The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said the four allegedly recruited seven women who were placed in private residences, threatened with violence, and exploited sexually.

The directorate said one of the defendants raped one of the victims. BBC has identified that defendant as Andrew Tate.

"While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," legal representatives for the Tate brothers said, according to BBC.

The legal team said the case "allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence," the Tates' legal team continued.

RELATED Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania

