Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage

Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage. File Photo by Mark Marlow/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage. The Northern European country's parliament voted 55 to 34 in favor of allowing same-sex couples to marry. Advertisement

"It's official: #Estonia has legalized marriage equality. We join other Nordic nations with this historic decision," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a Tweet, with an image declaring "Love is for everyone."

RELATED Studies confirm benefits of gender-affirming care for transgender people

"I'm proud of my country. We're building a society where everyone's rights are respected and people can love freely. The decision will enter into force from 2024," Kallas added.

The Family Law Act comes into effect Jan. 1, 2024 and also allows same-sex couples to adopt children.

Right-leaning critics argued the move would threaten traditional family models.

A pole conducted in April found 53% of Estonians surveyed favored legalizing same-sex marriage.

Same-sex relationships have had legal protection in Estonia since 2016.

"Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to. With this decision we are finally stepping among other Nordic countries as well as all the rest of the democratic countries in the world where marriage equality has been granted," Kallas said Tuesday.

"This is a decision that does not take anything away from anyone but gives something important to many. It also shows that our society is caring and respectful towards each other."

Same-sex marriage has been legal in nearby Norway and in Sweden since 2009.

At the end of May, a Japanese court ruled that the country's lack of recognition for same-sex marriages is unconstitutional.