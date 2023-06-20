Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 20, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage

By Simon Druker
1/2
Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage. File Photo by Mark Marlow/EPA-EFE
Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage. File Photo by Mark Marlow/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage.

The Northern European country's parliament voted 55 to 34 in favor of allowing same-sex couples to marry.

Advertisement

"It's official: #Estonia has legalized marriage equality. We join other Nordic nations with this historic decision," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a Tweet, with an image declaring "Love is for everyone."

"I'm proud of my country. We're building a society where everyone's rights are respected and people can love freely. The decision will enter into force from 2024," Kallas added.

RELATED Testosterone replacement therapy safe for men with heart problems, study shows

The Family Law Act comes into effect Jan. 1, 2024 and also allows same-sex couples to adopt children.

Right-leaning critics argued the move would threaten traditional family models.

A pole conducted in April found 53% of Estonians surveyed favored legalizing same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

Same-sex relationships have had legal protection in Estonia since 2016.

"Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to. With this decision we are finally stepping among other Nordic countries as well as all the rest of the democratic countries in the world where marriage equality has been granted," Kallas said Tuesday.

"This is a decision that does not take anything away from anyone but gives something important to many. It also shows that our society is caring and respectful towards each other."

Same-sex marriage has been legal in nearby Norway and in Sweden since 2009.

At the end of May, a Japanese court ruled that the country's lack of recognition for same-sex marriages is unconstitutional.

Read More

Britain to wipe criminal records of women convicted of being gay

Latest Headlines

Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
World News // 40 minutes ago
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, who fled from Japan to Lebanon after being accused of financial misconduct, is suing his former employers for $1 billion in damages, alleging defamation.
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
World News // 2 hours ago
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
June 20 (UPI) -- Romanian authorities on Tuesday charged self-styled lifestyle coach and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan with rape and human trafficking.
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
June 20 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed missile strikes against cities across Ukraine in the largest such attack in over two weeks as Ukrainian forces claim modest but important battlefield gains.
7-Eleven tests delivery robot in South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
7-Eleven tests delivery robot in South Korea
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- Global convenience store giant 7-Eleven has begun a test run of a robot delivery service in South Korea in conjunction with Neubility, a South Korean startup.
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane
June 19 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Suzuki reaches deal with Japanese start-up Skydrive to produce 'flying cars'
World News // 6 hours ago
Suzuki reaches deal with Japanese start-up Skydrive to produce 'flying cars'
June 20 (UPI) -- Automaker Suzuki said Tuesday that it has agreed to partner with a Japanese start-up to produce flying cars, that could be available in a year.
EU unveils strategy to prevent sensitive technologies falling into hands of China, Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
EU unveils strategy to prevent sensitive technologies falling into hands of China, Russia
June 20 (UPI) -- The European Union unveiled plans Tuesday to secure the export and overseas production of quantum computers, artificial intelligence, advanced microchips and other technologies seen as critical to economic security.
Lawmakers approve report finding Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament
World News // 10 hours ago
Lawmakers approve report finding Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament
June 20 (UPI) -- British MPs approved the final report of a year-long probe that found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson guilty of intentionally misleading Parliament when he said there had been no lockdown parties at Downing Street.
French authorities raid Paris Olympic headquarters in public contracts probe
World News // 6 hours ago
French authorities raid Paris Olympic headquarters in public contracts probe
June 20 (UPI) -- The French financial police announced Tuesday that they raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics as part of an investigation into fraud connected to public contracts.
Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes
World News // 7 hours ago
Senator refers senior Australian military commanders to ICC for war crimes
June 20 (UPI) -- An Australian senator said Tuesday that she had referred senior commanders of the Australian Defense Force to the International Criminal Court for investigation into their alleged inaction over crimes in Afghanistan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Rosenberg sons seek documents to clear mom's name 70 years after execution
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic
Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 40 hours of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 40 hours of oxygen left, officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement