4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack

June 20 (UPI) -- Four civilians were killed and several others were injured when Palestinian attackers opened fire at a gas station near a large Israeli settlement of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, amid an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence. The Israeli military said in a statement that two Palestinian attackers opened fire outside of a gas station near the settlement of Eli in the Binyamin region of the West Bank. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified one of the four victims killed as a high school student. Advertisement

One of the attackers was "neutralized" at the scene by an armed civilian while the other was shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces soldiers hours later after he fled the scene of the shooting in a Toyota.

Authorities said barriers had been erected, and prior to finding the suspect, his car was located, inside of which was found a weapon suspected to be the one used in the attack.

The suspect was killed as the IDF was attempting an arrest, it said.

"The fight against terrorism is an ongoing fight," IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

Hagari later tweeted that the IDF has ordered for additional battalions to be reinforced in the Judea and Samaria Division, which encompasses the West Bank.

"The forces will be reinforced starting tonight, this is in addition to the reinforcement of forces in the sector in recent weeks," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack in a video statement "shocking and abhorrent." He also warned would-be attacks that "we have already proven that we settle accounts without exception."

"I would like to remind all those who seek to harm us: All options are open," he said. "We will continue to fight terrorism with full force and we will defeat it."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu: "Today, next to the community of Eli, a shocking and abhorrent terrorist attack was perpetrated. https://t.co/2DMlrN5SfS pic.twitter.com/Ocv5ak5zjb— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 20, 2023

The attack occurred a day after Israel Defense Forces killed at least five Palestinians, including a child, and injured dozens more during a military raid of a northern West Bank refugee camp in Jenin and subsequent firefight with militants.

Israel has claimed ownership of the West Bank since 1967, though its occupation is widely regarded as illegal by the international community, including by the United Nations.

According to the United Nations, at least 110 Palestinians have been killed this year by Israeli forces. The Israeli military states 25 Israelis have been killed by Palestinian terrorists in the same timeframe.

The United States late Tuesday condemned the Eli shooting while also raising concerns about the recent level of violence between the two sides.

"We will continue to work with Israel and the Palestinian Authority to promote steps towards de-escalation," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland also expressed concern Tuesday over the "continued cycle of violence."

"I urge all sides to refrain from steps that could further enflame an already volatile situation," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority continues to call on the United States to intervene.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates // calls for urgent American intervention to prevent the explosion that extremists are preparing for," it tweeted Tuesday.