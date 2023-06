The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee was raided by French financial officers on Tuesday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The French financial police announced Tuesday that they raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics as part of an investigation into fraud connected to public contracts. Paris 2024 Organizing Committee confirmed the search of its headquarters in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, was underway in a statement. Advertisement

"Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations," it said.

The PNF, France's judicial agency in charge of probing financial crimes also confirmed additional searches across several locations to the BBC.

The additional raids took place at Solideo, the public body in charge of the Olympics construction sites. The raids are part of two investigations over allegations of misuse of public funds in connection with the Paris Olympics.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is president of the Solideo board, said she has not been contacted by investigators.

The raids come a month after Brigitte Henriques, the president of France's National Olympic Committee resigned unexpectedly amongst rumors of infighting within the organization. No official reason, though, was ever given for her departure.

The Paris Olympics are a little more than a year away, with the Summer Games taking place July 26-Aug. 11 with the Paralympics following in September.

The investigation is a blow to the administration of President Emmanuel Macron, who had promised to hold a successful Olympics since Paris was awarded one of the world's premier sporting events in 2017.