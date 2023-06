An axe-wielding assailant entered a row of three restaurants and attacked diners in the Auckland, New Zealand, suburb of Albany. Photo courtesy of the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police/ Facebook

June 19 (UPI) -- An axe-wielding assailant entered three Chinese restaurants and attacked diners in the Auckland, New Zealand, suburb of Albany. The police presence in the Auckland North Shore area remained elevated on Monday after a 24-year-old male Chinese national allegedly injured multiple people in random attacks, causing three to be hospitalized.

The attacks took place at three Chinese restaurants, Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue's Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot, at about 9 p.m. on Monday. The restaurants are located near one another on Corinthian Drive.

The man was set to appear in North Shore District Court to be charged with wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. If convicted, he faces a maximum 14 years in prison. He was arrested near the site of the attacks.

The North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police said there is no evidence to suggest the attack was racially motivated.

"We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved, and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family," the department posted on Facebook. "We are reassuring the public there is no further risk to the public in relation to this incident and Police have no evidence to suggest this is a racially-motivated attack."



The victims remained hospitalized at the time of publishing. Two were in stable condition and the third was reportedly seriously injured.