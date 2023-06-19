Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2023 / 5:48 PM

Canada announces new sanctions against Iran

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Iranian opposition representatives demonstrate against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence in January. Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Iran on Monday, the 12th round of sanctions against the regime since October. File Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE
Iranian opposition representatives demonstrate against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence in January. Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Iran on Monday, the 12th round of sanctions against the regime since October. File Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Iran on Monday, the 12th round of sanctions against the regime since October.

Seven people in the Iranian court system were sanctioned for their role in human rights violations under the country's criminal justice system. Six are members of the Revolutionary Court.

Advertisement

Those facing sanctions are Revolutionary Court judges Morteza Barati, Hadi Mansouri, Musa Asif Al Hosseini, Seyed Mahmoud Sadati and Heidar Asiyabi, criminal court advisory judge Mehrdad Tahamtan and supreme court judge Mohammad Moghiseh.

The sanctions bar any dealings with the seven individuals, meaning they will not have access to any assets they hold in Canada.

RELATED Iranian protesters remain defiant in the face of violent and brutal regime oppression

Iran's Revolutionary Court system has been criticized for acting harshly against human rights protesters and handing down at least four death sentences.

"More than six months ago, the Iranian people demanded change. They issued a call that was heard around the world and asked the Iranian regime to respect their human rights and freedom," Melanie Joly, Canada's minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement.

"Yet, the regime has yet to respond and, instead, is increasing its use of execution, suppression and intimidation. Canada will continue to support the Iranian people and we will use the tools at our disposal to respond to Iran's egregious actions."

Advertisement

Monday's announcement states that Canada "unequivocally opposes" the death penalty in all cases.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's intentions to impose sanctions against Iran in September. This announcement came following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

She was arrested for violating Iran's strict hijab laws. Her death sparked nationwide protests and international condemnation.

RELATED U.N.: 110M displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses

Canada has sanctioned 163 individuals and 192 organizations in Iran, including security officials.

Read More

Saudi foreign minister visits Iran in 'landmark' for thawing relations

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submarine on mission to Titanic
World News // 5 hours ago
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submarine on mission to Titanic
June 19 (UPI) -- A small submarine went missing off the coast of Newfoundland during an expedition to visit the site of the sunken HMS Titanic, and Coast Guard crews were searching for the vessel Monday.
IndiGo announces record order for A320 aircraft from Airbus
World News // 1 hour ago
IndiGo announces record order for A320 aircraft from Airbus
June 19 (UPI) -- India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced Monday it is ordering a record-setting 500 Airbus A320 aircraft.
Newly formed Atlantic tropical depression to strengthen further
World News // 4 hours ago
Newly formed Atlantic tropical depression to strengthen further
June 19 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Alexei Navalny faces new trial that could 'greatly increase' prison sentence
World News // 5 hours ago
Alexei Navalny faces new trial that could 'greatly increase' prison sentence
June 19 (UPI) -- Jailed Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny said a new trial began Monday that could see him spend an additional 30 years behind bars.
Intel announces $33B agreement to build two semiconductor plants in Germany
World News // 6 hours ago
Intel announces $33B agreement to build two semiconductor plants in Germany
June 19 (UPI) -- Intel Corp. and the German government have agreed to a $33 billion plan to build two semiconductor facilities in Magdeburg, the company announced Monday.
UAE, Qatar agree to reopen embassies after long freeze in diplomatic relations
World News // 6 hours ago
UAE, Qatar agree to reopen embassies after long freeze in diplomatic relations
June 19 (UPI) -- Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to reopen their respective embassies in a major reset to diplomatic relations following a yearslong rift that began after Doha was accused of sponsoring terrorism in 2017.
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken topped off two-day visit to China on Monday with a meeting with President Xi Jinping, the first high-level contact between the two superpowers since November.
More than 40 companies pledge to hire 250,000 refugees
World News // 8 hours ago
More than 40 companies pledge to hire 250,000 refugees
June 19 (UPI) -- Amazon, Marriott International and Microsoft were some of the 41 companies that committed to hiring refugees from Ukraine and other countries Tent European Business Summit in Paris on Monday.
British Home secretary calls for greater use of 'stop and search' to cut violent crime
World News // 9 hours ago
British Home secretary calls for greater use of 'stop and search' to cut violent crime
June 19 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged police across England and Wales on Monday to boost their use of so-called "stop and search", in an effort to reduce knife violence and prevent more people from being killed.
Japanese Coast Guard: 7 missing divers found unharmed near Okinawa
World News // 9 hours ago
Japanese Coast Guard: 7 missing divers found unharmed near Okinawa
June 19 (UPI) -- Seven missing divers were all found uninjured on Monday after they were reported missing off the southern Okinawa prefecture coast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submarine on mission to Titanic
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submarine on mission to Titanic
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement