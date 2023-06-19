Trending
June 19, 2023 / 12:24 PM

Coast Guard searches for missing submarine on mission to Titanic

By Jonna Lorenz

June 19 (UPI) -- A small submarine went missing off the coast of Newfoundland during an expedition to visit the site of the sunken HMS Titanic, and Coast Guard crews were searching for the vessel Monday.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to CBS News that a search and rescue operation is underway.

OceanGate Expeditions said efforts are underway to locate the submersible, which was on a mission to visit the wreckage of the Titanic about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

"Our entire focus is on crewmembers in the submersible and their families," the company told CBS News. "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of crewmembers."

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the submarine.

The submersible was reported missing after it was overdue Sunday evening, CBC News reported.

The company said it uses Starlink technology to maintain communication during undersea expeditions.

OceanGate is a private company founded in 2009 in Everett, Wash., that touts a fleet of five-person submersibles for charter and scientific exploration that can reach depths of up to 2.5 miles.

The company's website details a 10-day mission to visit the Titanic site. Cost to join the tour is $250,000.

