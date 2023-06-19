Advertisement
June 19, 2023 / 8:46 AM

British Home secretary calls for greater use of 'stop and search' to cut violent crime

By Paul Godfrey
Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday called for increased "stop and search" enforcement in an effort to decrease violent crime. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday called for increased "stop and search" enforcement in an effort to decrease violent crime. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged police across England and Wales on Monday to boost their use of so-called "stop and search," in an effort to reduce knife violence and prevent more people from being killed.

Braverman said she fully supported officers who employed the tactic but her comments were expected to exacerbate concern among those who oppose its use on grounds it is mainly used against Black people and other ethnic minorities.

"Carrying weapons is a scourge on our society, and anyone doing so is risking their own lives as well as the lives of those around them. This dangerous culture must be brought to a stop," Braverman said in a news release.

"My first priority is to keep the public safe, and people who insist on carrying a weapon must know that there will be consequences. The police have my full support to ramp up the use of stop and search, wherever necessary, to prevent violence and save more lives."

Black people are seven times more like to be stopped and searched compared with White people, government figures show, but Braverman sought to pre-empt criticism by pointing out that young Black men were themselves more likely to be victims of knife crime.

Braverman's intervention came as a 31-year-old man appeared in court at the weekend charged with the stabbing deaths of two students and a school janitor in the university town of Nottingham, 130 miles north of London.

More than 100,000 weapons have been seized since 2019, almost 50% of which were found during stop-and-searches stops resulting in more than 220,000 arrests, according to the latest government statistics.

Police in England and Wales's 43 forces have the legal power to stop and search vehicles or individuals if they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect possession of drugs, stolen property or equipment that could be used to commit a crime.

Scotland police hold similar powers but policing there comes under the remit of the Scottish Government's Justice and Home Affairs Secretary.

The government argues stop and search is a "common sense policing tactic" while London's Metropolitan Police say it is a "hugely important power" for protecting the people of the capital.

But former senior officers and civil liberties groups have strongly criticized Braverman's intervention.

Liberty Human Rights Policy and Campaigns Manager Emmanuelle Andrews said stop and search would not make communities safer, warning that it was a "blunt tool" that predominately targeted "young black boys."

"The Home Secretary's call to ramp up stop and search will just put more people at risk of harsh and traumatizing treatment at the hands of police."

Former Met Chief Superintendent Dal Babu called it a "very troubling" move. He said that the use of specific tactics should be determined by local police chiefs and not centrally directed.

Stop and search has a long, chequered history in Britain and was blamed for riots in Brixton in south London in 1981, which subsequently spread to cities across the country.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct last year, including findings that the outcome of more than three-quarters of the 695,009 stop and searches in the year ending March 2021 was "no further action," urged an immediate end to the excessive use of the tactic on Black and other ethnic minorities.

