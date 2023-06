Undated photo of Japan Coast Guard vessel. The agency said on Monday that it rescued seven divers. Photo courtesy of Japan Coast Guard Instagram

June 19 (UPI) -- Seven missing divers were all found uninjured on Monday after they were reported missing off the southern Okinawa prefecture coast. The Japan Coast Guard said the divers were reported missing about 7.5 miles west of Itoman at 11:50 a.m. local time.

As of 3:10 p.m. all seven divers -- four men and three women -- were rescued by helicopters after they were spotted drifting in the sea near where they were reported missing.

The divers were part of a tour north of the Itoman City coral reef, south of the Okinawa main island.

They were reportedly practicing drift diving, where the divers were transported by sea currents.