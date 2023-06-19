Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Intel announces $33B agreement to build two semiconductor plants in Germany

By Jonna Lorenz
A rendering shows plans for two new Intel processor factories in Magdeburg, Germany. Photo courtesy of Intel Corp.
A rendering shows plans for two new Intel processor factories in Magdeburg, Germany. Photo courtesy of Intel Corp.

June 19 (UPI) -- Intel Corp. and the German government on Monday announced a $33 billion plan to build two semiconductor facilities in Magdeburg.

Intel purchased land for the project, dubbed "Silicon Junction," in November 2022 and has expanded the scope of the project with increased government support since it was first planned.

Advertisement

"Building the 'Silicon Junction' in Magdeburg is a critical part of our strategy for Intel's growth," CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a news release.

The project is expected to create 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs at Intel and will be the first of its kind in Europe.

RELATED Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant

"Today's agreement is an important step for Germany as a high-tech production location -- and for our resilience," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. "Intel's semiconductor production in Magdeburg is the single largest foreign direct investment in German history."

Last week the company announced a $4.6 billion investment in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wrocław, Poland. Along with that project and an existing wafer fabrication facility in Ireland, Silicon Junction will create an end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing chain in Europe.

Silicon Junction will connect suppliers and companies throughout the technology industry.

Advertisement

Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG, an industrial manufacturing company based in Germany, congratulated Intel on the announcement.

"Siemens is proud to collaborate with Intel to accelerate the semiconductor ecosystem in Europe," he said.

Intel said it will develop Silicon Junction in accordance with 2030 sustainability goals, including restoring more water than is consumed, using 100% renewable energy and bringing zero total waste to landfills.

RELATED Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program

Intel has plans to expand production throughout Europe, including a new research and development and design hub in France and expanded R&D, manufacturing, foundry services and back-end production in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Read More

Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy

Latest Headlines

UAE, Qatar agree to reopen embassies after long freeze in diplomatic relations
World News // 1 hour ago
UAE, Qatar agree to reopen embassies after long freeze in diplomatic relations
June 19 (UPI) -- Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to reopen their respective embassies in a major reset to diplomatic relations following a yearslong rift that began after Doha was accused of sponsoring terrorism in 2017.
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping assured China will not arm Russia in Ukraine
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken topped off two-day visit to China on Monday with a meeting with President Xi Jinping, the first high-level contact between the two superpowers since November.
More than 40 companies pledge to hire 250,000 refugees
World News // 2 hours ago
More than 40 companies pledge to hire 250,000 refugees
June 19 (UPI) -- Amazon, Marriott International and Microsoft were some of the 41 companies that committed to hiring refugees from Ukraine and other countries Tent European Business Summit in Paris on Monday.
British Home secretary calls for greater use of 'stop and search' to cut violent crime
World News // 3 hours ago
British Home secretary calls for greater use of 'stop and search' to cut violent crime
June 19 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged police across England and Wales on Monday to boost their use of so-called "stop and search", in an effort to reduce knife violence and prevent more people from being killed.
Japanese Coast Guard: 7 missing divers found unharmed near Okinawa
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese Coast Guard: 7 missing divers found unharmed near Okinawa
June 19 (UPI) -- Seven missing divers were all found uninjured on Monday after they were reported missing off the southern Okinawa prefecture coast.
4 Palestinians killed, 7 Israeli officers injured in West Bank raid
World News // 4 hours ago
4 Palestinians killed, 7 Israeli officers injured in West Bank raid
June 19 (UPI) -- Four Palestinians died and 45 were injured during a West Bank raid in Jenin on Monday as Israeli Defense Forces tried to arrest alleged terrorists.
U.N. accuses Russia of blocking aid to Kakhovka dam victims
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. accuses Russia of blocking aid to Kakhovka dam victims
June 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations is accusing Russia of blocking humanitarian aid to Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine affected by the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam.
U.S.-China hold 'candid, substantive' talks during Blinken's visit to Beijing
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S.-China hold 'candid, substantive' talks during Blinken's visit to Beijing
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has held "candid, substantive and constructive talks" with his Chinese counterpart as he visits the Asian country amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Israel approves plans to expedite construction of West Bank homes
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel approves plans to expedite construction of West Bank homes
June 19 (UPI) -- Israel's nationalist-religious coalition government on Sunday announced plans to expedite settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, sparking concerns in Washington.
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
June 18 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian counteroffensive is progressing through the southern Zaporizhzhia region while Ukrainian and Russian forces experience losses to the south.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement