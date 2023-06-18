Advertisement
World News
June 18, 2023 / 4:48 PM

Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany

By Adam Schrader
An American tourist attacked two women on a hiking trail in Germany before pushing them off a cliff near the historic Neuschwanstein Castle, killing one and injuring the other, according to Bavarian Police. File Photo courtesy of Thomas Wolf/Wikimedia Commons
An American tourist attacked two women on a hiking trail in Germany before pushing them off a cliff near the historic Neuschwanstein Castle, killing one and injuring the other, according to Bavarian Police. File Photo courtesy of Thomas Wolf/Wikimedia Commons

June 18 (UPI) -- An American tourist attacked two women on a hiking trail in Germany before pushing them off a cliff near the historic Neuschwanstein Castle, killing one and injuring the other, according to Bavarian Police.

Bavarian Police said in a statement that officers were notified that two women, both students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, were injured around 2:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday when they were attacked by a fellow American tourist they did not know.

Police did not name the suspect and the victims were identified by the university as 21-year-old Eva Liu and her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, in a statement to WLS-TV.

Liu and Chang had gone on a hike on a trail that provided views of the castle where they met a fellow American tourist, who encouraged them to follow him down a hidden trail to a spot with better views of the castle.

"There he physically attacked the 21-year-old woman. When the 22-year-old wanted to intervene, he choked her and then pushed her down a steep slope," police said.

The suspect tried to sexually abuse Liu before he threw her down the side of the cliff, where she landed about 165 feet away from her friend.

Chang and Liu were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, but Liu died the following night, police said.

Police used sniffing dogs and helicopters to track down the 30-year-old suspect, who is being held in a German jail. He is being charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as a sexual offense, police said.

"I can confirm that Kelsey Chang was awarded a B.S. in Computer Engineering in May 2023, and Eva Y. Liu was awarded a B.S. in Computer Science in May 2023," a university spokesperson told WLS-TV in its statement.

"Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang. Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve."

It was not immediately clear if and how the U.S. State Department might become involved as both the suspect and victims are American nationals.

