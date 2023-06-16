Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity but cost remains an issue

1/4

Almost half of the world’s population currently does not have access to the Internet (Starlink satellite dish pictured), while the UN International Telecommunication Union's goal of everyone on the planet having safe and reliable internet access by 2030 remains challenging. File Photo courtesy of SpaceX

June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite Internet is helping to fill digital deserts but roughly half the world's population still lacks online access as many remain priced out. The United Nations has set a goal that "every person should have safe and affordable access to the Internet, including meaningful use of digitally enabled services" by 2030 but the U.N.'s International Telecommunication Union notes that a majority of the 3.7 billion people who remain without regular or high-speed Internet access live in the world's least developed countries. Advertisement

Starlink, operated by U.S. aerospace company SpaceX and owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is one of the leaders in the effort to use satellites to grow the 5.18 billion -- 6.46% of the global population -- connected to the Internet, as of April 2023.

The company provides high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet to approximately 1.5 million customers worldwide with a "constellation" of low-Earth-orbit satellites -- that has now eclipsed 4,000 -- able to beam signals between themselves, creating fast and reliable Internet access.

Advertisement

Japan last fall became the first country in Asia to get the service and in 2023 Starlink made its service available in Nigeria and Rwanda with plans to expand to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and Tanzania before the year is up and further expansion next year.

Dr. David Michelson, who leads the Radio Science Lab at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and is president of the Canadian National Committee of the International Union of Radio Science, told UPI in an interview that while global Internet coverage has been technically possible for about 25 years, cost presents a significant barrier.

"The problem is not whether it is technically possible, it's to make the business case. That's going to be the big challenge," said Michelson.

While North American service providers can spend billions to connect rural communities to the Internet using an ever-expanding fiber optic cables network, that solution is not as feasible in more sparsely-populated parts of the world.

"When you have a high-density area, the cost of deploying the fiber (optic cable) is amortized over lots of subscribers and you can bear it. And in places where you don't have those subscribers and you can't amortize the cost of deploying fiber, the satellite system works," said Michelson.

Advertisement

"Their strengths and limitations dovetail almost perfectly."

Starlink is no stranger to the cost issue as Michelson said the company must maintain the ability "to bring in enough income in order to offset the cost of operating a very expensive system."

"For Starlink, the big challenge is the business case. They have an expensive system to maintain. They've got space-based assets, they're going to have to regularly replace those satellites. Maintaining a satellite network is expensive, it requires a lot more monitoring and caretaking and maintenance than a conventional system does," Michelson told UPI.

Musk said last October, the company could not continue to support financial losses incurred from providing its service in Ukraine, which relies heavily on the Starlink system to operate its defense systems and intelligence amid Russia's invasion.

He estimated losses on the year for 2022 at around $100 million but later pivoted and said he would keep the service going despite financial losses. Earlier this month, the Pentagon confirmed it would buy Starlink satellite dishes and fund the service to ensure Ukraine remained connected.

To Michelson, one issue that bears watching is how Starlink is able to function as part of a larger goal and pull in the same direction.

Advertisement

"The vision comes from the International Telecommunications Union. There are standards in place that have been developed for 5G non-terrestrial networks, essentially aeronautical and space-based networks. One of the interesting parts is that the Starlink system is not part of this vision," Michelson, an engineer who began his career as a member of a joint team from AT&T Wireless and AT&T Labs-Research, told UPI.

"So one of the things that the telecommunications committee is going to be looking forward to is the manner in which Starlink will integrate with the satellite network, as opposed to the way it would integrate if it was built to the standards or developed at the behest of ITU for 5G.

"Starlink is sort of an outlier. So that's a big question mark for a lot of us. How will Starlink fit into the 5G and 6G vision? Or will it just be an outlier?"