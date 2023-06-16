Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2023 / 2:22 AM

West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month

By Darryl Coote

June 15 (UPI) -- The governor of Sudan's West Darfur has been killed, with the warring sides in the African nation's bloody conflict trading blame for the assassination while a U.S.-backed conflict observer says the breakaway paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is most likely responsible.

Khamis Abdullah Abakar, governor of West Darfur, was killed Wednesday after stating in a telephone interview with AL-Hadath TV that the RSF and aligned Arab militias have killed civilians in his state's capital of El Geneina.

Advertisement

News portal Sudan Tribune reported that during the interview Abakar called for international intervention to protect the region's remaining population from "ongoing genocide."

Not long after, graphic video of Abakar's bloody body was posted online.

RELATED U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine

The U.S.-supported Sudan Conflict Observatory has independently assessed Abakar's death to be an "extrajudicial killing highly likely perpetrated by RSF."

The United Nations mission to Sudan also says the RSF is most likely to blame.

Advertisement

"Compelling eyewitness accounts attribute this act to Arab militias and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), even though the RSF communicated a denial of their involvement to the mission," it said in a statement Thursday. "The U.N. Mission in Sudan calls for the perpetrators to be swiftly brought to justice and the cycle of violence in the region to not expand further."

RELATED Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk

Despite the accusations lobbed its way, the RSF has blamed the Sudanese Armed Forces for Abakar's death, producing a statement Wednesday saying the governor was killed by "outlaws" amid tribal conflict in the state that has been fueled by the SAF's intelligence wing.

"The Sudanese Military Intelligence operating in the state has orchestrated these tribal battles, including the recent incident leading to the assassination of Abakar," it said. "Despite our efforts to protect the governor, the outlaws launched a large-scale raid that escalated into clashes with our forces, resulting in his abduction and tragic assassination."

On the other hand, the SAF said the RSF were the ones who abducted and executed the governor.

RELATED Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping

"This monstrous behavior adds a new chapter to the barbaric crimes that they have been committing on the Sudanese people who have seen their crimes as never witnessed in the country's history," the SAF said in a statement Wednesday, referring to the RSF.

Advertisement

The governor's death occurred amid surging violence in the state and after Volker Perthes, head of the U.N.'s mission in Sudan, warned of an emerging pattern of "large-scale targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnic identities, allegedly committed by Arab militias and some armed men in Rapid Support Forces uniform."

Wednesday marked the war entering its third month.

The Northeast African nation has for years teetered on the precipice of war and stability since the military ousted the country's former three-decade dictator government of President Omar al-Bashir in a civilian-backed coup in 2019.

As the country crawled toward a democracy, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the SAF, and his deputy, RSF head Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, executed another coup but infighting over control of the government turned into bloodshed on April 15, with civilians paying a heavy price.

Since the conflict began, nearly 1.9 million people have been displaced and nearly 25 million are in need of assistance, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The United States late Thursday condemned the escalating violence and ongoing human rights violations and abuses in Sudan, while stating they are a reminder of events that led Washington to determine that genocide was being committed in Darfur in 2004.

Advertisement

"We specifically condemn the killing of West Darfur Gov. Khamis Abakar on June 14 after he accused the RSF and other forces of perpetrating genocide," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"Both sides must cease fighting in the area, control their forces and hold accountable those responsible for violence or abuses, and enable delivery of desperately needed humanitarian assistance."

Latest Headlines

South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
World News // 34 minutes ago
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has salvaged part of the rocket used by North Korea in last month's failed attempt to launch its first spy satellite, officials announced Friday.
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
SEOUL. June 16 (UPI) -- A U.S nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea on Friday, Seoul's Defense Ministry said, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea.
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
World News // 6 hours ago
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
June 15 (UPI) -- A bus full of seniors headed to a casino crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday, leaving at least 15 people dead in Canada, officials said.
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
June 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced new aid packages for Ukraine.
Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'
World News // 14 hours ago
Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'
June 15 (UPI) -- Japanese defense officials said that North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles into the water off the Ishikawa Prefecture, into their country's exclusive economic zone on Thursday.
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
World News // 13 hours ago
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
June 15 (UPI) -- An American woman has died after being pushed down an embankment in Germany while an American man is in custody for the assault, police confirmed on Thursday.
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
World News // 14 hours ago
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
June 15 (UPI) -- Using the term "authoritarian regimes," Canada's deputy prime minister announced on Wednesday the country is cutting ties with the Chinese-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
World News // 15 hours ago
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
June 15 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and former Labour Member of Parliament Glenda Jackson died Thursday at age 87, according to her agent.
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
World News // 16 hours ago
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank on Thursday voted to hike interest rates by 25 basis points as it continues its fight against inflation.
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
World News // 16 hours ago
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice threw out an appeal Thursday by a group of Britons hoping to retain their rights as citizens of the European Union post-Brexit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement